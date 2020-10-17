Global Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

On the basis of types, PCM has the largest market share, with 79.55% of the global share. In the applications, refrigerator is the main field, and has a global market share of 50%. The market concentration is low, and the top 1 producer is HBIS, with a share of 12%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market

The global Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market size is projected to reach US$ 2501.6 million by 2026, from US$ 2051.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Scope and Segment

Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

HBIS

Jiangsu Liba

Hesheng

New Swallow

Shenzhen Welmeta

Jiangyin Haimei

Hebei Zhaojian

YIEH PHUI

Suzhou Yangtze

Wonderful-wall Color

Jiangsu Jiangnan

Dianchuan

EASTNM

DK Dongshin

Dongkuk Steel

Dongbu Steel

POSCO

BN STEELA

DCM CORP

SAMYANG METAL

AJU Steel Co Ltd

Lampre

HANWA Steel

JFE Steel

NSSMC

Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Breakdown Data by Type

PCM Color-Coated Sheet

VCM Color-Coated Sheet

Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Breakdown Data by Application

Refrigerator

Washing Machine

Air Conditioner

TV set

Audio-video Product

Microwave Oven

Water Heater

Light-fixture

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Share Analysis

