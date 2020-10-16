Ventilator Market Industry Size, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2020-2027 | Vyaire Medical, Getinge Ab, Hamilton Medical, General Electric

A report by The Insight Partner’s on the global Ventilator market discusses the growth of the market in great detail. It discusses thoroughly all factors promoting and deterring the market. The report also focuses on the competitive dynamics in the market by monitoring the strengths and weaknesses of prominent contributors and their key products.

The Ventilator market was valued at US$ 2,620.45 millionin 2019and is projected to reach US$ 8,239.18 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2020to 2027.

A ventilator is an automatic breathing system that transfers breathable air into and out of the lungs to provide oxygento a patient who can either breathe or breathe insufficiently. The systemperforms by adding oxygen to the bloodstream and removing carbon dioxide from the bloodstream. This provides right quantity of oxygen among patients with respiratory problems. It also helps the patient’s body to heal, since it eliminates the extra energy of labored breathing. Growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and rapid growth in geriatric populationare expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, acute lower respiratory tract infections, tuberculosis, and lung cancer are among the most common causes of severe illness and death globally. Urbanization, growing pollution, unhealthy lifestyle habits, and high tobacco smoking prevalence are among the factors leading to the surge in the number of respiratory and cardiovascular disease cases. These diseases can cause acute respiratory failure, treatment of which requires mechanical ventilation.

By Mobility

Intensive Care Ventilators

Portable/Transportable Ventilators

By Type

Adult/Pediatric Ventilators

Neonatal/Infant

By Mode

Combined Mode Ventilation

Volume Mode Ventilation

Pressure Mode Ventilation

Neurally Adjusted Ventilatory Assist (NAVA)

Inverse Ratio Ventilation (IRV)

Prone Ventilation

High-Frequency Oscillatory Ventilation (HFOV)

High-Frequency Percussive Ventilation (HFPV)

Others

By Interface

Invasive

Non-Invasive

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care

Ambulatory Care Centers

Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Ventilator Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Ventilator market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Ventilator market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

A few leading companies operating in the global Ventilator market are

Vyaire Medical, Inc. Getinge Ab Dragerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited. General Electric Company Hamilton Medical Koninklijke Philips N.V. Medtronic Resmed Smiths Group Plc.

This report focuses on the global Ventilator market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ventilator market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

