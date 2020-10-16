Recyclate PET Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Centriforce Products, Dennison Plastics, DS Smith Recycling

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Recyclate PET market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Recyclate PET market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Recyclate PET report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Recyclate PET report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Recyclate PET market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Recyclate PET market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Recyclate PET market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Recyclate PET market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Recyclate PET market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Recyclate PET Market Research Report: Centriforce Products, Dennison Plastics, DS Smith Recycling, Dutch Pet Recycling, EcoStar, Equipolymers, G.E.T Recycling, Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi, ITW Poly Recycling, JBF Global, JFC Plastics, Krones Group, Libolon, Lotte Chemical, Phoenix Technologies, PolyQuest, Reliance Industries, UAB Repro-Pet, Verdeco Recycling, Foss Manufacturing

Global Recyclate PET Market Segmentation by Product: PET Staple Fibre

PET Straps

PET Sheets or Films

Other



Global Recyclate PET Market Segmentation by Application: Food and Non-Food Packaging

Building Materials

Other



The Recyclate PET Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Recyclate PET market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Recyclate PET market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Recyclate PET market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Recyclate PET industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Recyclate PET market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Recyclate PET market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Recyclate PET market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Recyclate PET Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Recyclate PET Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Recyclate PET Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PET Staple Fibre

1.4.3 PET Straps

1.4.4 PET Sheets or Films

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Recyclate PET Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food and Non-Food Packaging

1.5.3 Building Materials

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Recyclate PET Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Recyclate PET Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Recyclate PET Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Recyclate PET, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Recyclate PET Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Recyclate PET Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Recyclate PET Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Recyclate PET Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Recyclate PET Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Recyclate PET Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Recyclate PET Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Recyclate PET Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Recyclate PET Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Recyclate PET Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Recyclate PET Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Recyclate PET Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Recyclate PET Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Recyclate PET Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Recyclate PET Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Recyclate PET Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Recyclate PET Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Recyclate PET Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Recyclate PET Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Recyclate PET Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Recyclate PET Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Recyclate PET Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Recyclate PET Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Recyclate PET Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Recyclate PET Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Recyclate PET Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Recyclate PET Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Recyclate PET Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Recyclate PET Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Recyclate PET Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Recyclate PET Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Recyclate PET Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Recyclate PET by Country

6.1.1 North America Recyclate PET Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Recyclate PET Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Recyclate PET Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Recyclate PET Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Recyclate PET by Country

7.1.1 Europe Recyclate PET Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Recyclate PET Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Recyclate PET Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Recyclate PET Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Recyclate PET by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Recyclate PET Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Recyclate PET Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Recyclate PET Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Recyclate PET Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Recyclate PET by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Recyclate PET Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Recyclate PET Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Recyclate PET Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Recyclate PET Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Recyclate PET by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Recyclate PET Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Recyclate PET Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Recyclate PET Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Recyclate PET Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Centriforce Products

11.1.1 Centriforce Products Corporation Information

11.1.2 Centriforce Products Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Centriforce Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Centriforce Products Recyclate PET Products Offered

11.1.5 Centriforce Products Related Developments

11.2 Dennison Plastics

11.2.1 Dennison Plastics Corporation Information

11.2.2 Dennison Plastics Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Dennison Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Dennison Plastics Recyclate PET Products Offered

11.2.5 Dennison Plastics Related Developments

11.3 DS Smith Recycling

11.3.1 DS Smith Recycling Corporation Information

11.3.2 DS Smith Recycling Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 DS Smith Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 DS Smith Recycling Recyclate PET Products Offered

11.3.5 DS Smith Recycling Related Developments

11.4 Dutch Pet Recycling

11.4.1 Dutch Pet Recycling Corporation Information

11.4.2 Dutch Pet Recycling Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Dutch Pet Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Dutch Pet Recycling Recyclate PET Products Offered

11.4.5 Dutch Pet Recycling Related Developments

11.5 EcoStar

11.5.1 EcoStar Corporation Information

11.5.2 EcoStar Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 EcoStar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 EcoStar Recyclate PET Products Offered

11.5.5 EcoStar Related Developments

11.6 Equipolymers

11.6.1 Equipolymers Corporation Information

11.6.2 Equipolymers Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Equipolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Equipolymers Recyclate PET Products Offered

11.6.5 Equipolymers Related Developments

11.7 G.E.T Recycling

11.7.1 G.E.T Recycling Corporation Information

11.7.2 G.E.T Recycling Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 G.E.T Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 G.E.T Recycling Recyclate PET Products Offered

11.7.5 G.E.T Recycling Related Developments

11.8 Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi

11.8.1 Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi Corporation Information

11.8.2 Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi Recyclate PET Products Offered

11.8.5 Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi Related Developments

11.9 ITW Poly Recycling

11.9.1 ITW Poly Recycling Corporation Information

11.9.2 ITW Poly Recycling Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 ITW Poly Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 ITW Poly Recycling Recyclate PET Products Offered

11.9.5 ITW Poly Recycling Related Developments

11.10 JBF Global

11.10.1 JBF Global Corporation Information

11.10.2 JBF Global Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 JBF Global Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 JBF Global Recyclate PET Products Offered

11.10.5 JBF Global Related Developments

11.12 Krones Group

11.12.1 Krones Group Corporation Information

11.12.2 Krones Group Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Krones Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Krones Group Products Offered

11.12.5 Krones Group Related Developments

11.13 Libolon

11.13.1 Libolon Corporation Information

11.13.2 Libolon Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Libolon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Libolon Products Offered

11.13.5 Libolon Related Developments

11.14 Lotte Chemical

11.14.1 Lotte Chemical Corporation Information

11.14.2 Lotte Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Lotte Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Lotte Chemical Products Offered

11.14.5 Lotte Chemical Related Developments

11.15 Phoenix Technologies

11.15.1 Phoenix Technologies Corporation Information

11.15.2 Phoenix Technologies Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Phoenix Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Phoenix Technologies Products Offered

11.15.5 Phoenix Technologies Related Developments

11.16 PolyQuest

11.16.1 PolyQuest Corporation Information

11.16.2 PolyQuest Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 PolyQuest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 PolyQuest Products Offered

11.16.5 PolyQuest Related Developments

11.17 Reliance Industries

11.17.1 Reliance Industries Corporation Information

11.17.2 Reliance Industries Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Reliance Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Reliance Industries Products Offered

11.17.5 Reliance Industries Related Developments

11.18 UAB Repro-Pet

11.18.1 UAB Repro-Pet Corporation Information

11.18.2 UAB Repro-Pet Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 UAB Repro-Pet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 UAB Repro-Pet Products Offered

11.18.5 UAB Repro-Pet Related Developments

11.19 Verdeco Recycling

11.19.1 Verdeco Recycling Corporation Information

11.19.2 Verdeco Recycling Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Verdeco Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Verdeco Recycling Products Offered

11.19.5 Verdeco Recycling Related Developments

11.20 Foss Manufacturing

11.20.1 Foss Manufacturing Corporation Information

11.20.2 Foss Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Foss Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Foss Manufacturing Products Offered

11.20.5 Foss Manufacturing Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Recyclate PET Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Recyclate PET Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Recyclate PET Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Recyclate PET Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Recyclate PET Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Recyclate PET Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Recyclate PET Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Recyclate PET Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Recyclate PET Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Recyclate PET Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Recyclate PET Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Recyclate PET Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Recyclate PET Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Recyclate PET Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Recyclate PET Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”