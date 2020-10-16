Recyclate PET Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Centriforce Products, Dennison Plastics, DS Smith Recycling

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Recyclate PET market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Recyclate PET market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Recyclate PET report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Recyclate PET report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Recyclate PET market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Recyclate PET market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Recyclate PET market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Recyclate PET market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Recyclate PET market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Recyclate PET Market Research Report: Centriforce Products, Dennison Plastics, DS Smith Recycling, Dutch Pet Recycling, EcoStar, Equipolymers, G.E.T Recycling, Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi, ITW Poly Recycling, JBF Global, JFC Plastics, Krones Group, Libolon, Lotte Chemical, Phoenix Technologies, PolyQuest, Reliance Industries, UAB Repro-Pet, Verdeco Recycling, Foss Manufacturing
Global Recyclate PET Market Segmentation by Product: PET Staple Fibre
PET Straps
PET Sheets or Films
Other
Global Recyclate PET Market Segmentation by Application: Food and Non-Food Packaging
Building Materials
Other
The Recyclate PET Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Recyclate PET market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Recyclate PET market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Recyclate PET market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Recyclate PET industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Recyclate PET market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Recyclate PET market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Recyclate PET market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Recyclate PET Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Recyclate PET Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Recyclate PET Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 PET Staple Fibre
1.4.3 PET Straps
1.4.4 PET Sheets or Films
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Recyclate PET Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Food and Non-Food Packaging
1.5.3 Building Materials
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Recyclate PET Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Recyclate PET Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Recyclate PET Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Recyclate PET, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Recyclate PET Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Recyclate PET Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Recyclate PET Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Recyclate PET Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Recyclate PET Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Recyclate PET Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Recyclate PET Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Recyclate PET Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Recyclate PET Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Recyclate PET Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Recyclate PET Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Recyclate PET Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Recyclate PET Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Recyclate PET Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Recyclate PET Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Recyclate PET Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Recyclate PET Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Recyclate PET Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Recyclate PET Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Recyclate PET Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Recyclate PET Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Recyclate PET Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Recyclate PET Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Recyclate PET Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Recyclate PET Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Recyclate PET Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Recyclate PET Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Recyclate PET Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Recyclate PET Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Recyclate PET Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Recyclate PET Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Recyclate PET Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Recyclate PET by Country
6.1.1 North America Recyclate PET Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Recyclate PET Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Recyclate PET Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Recyclate PET Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Recyclate PET by Country
7.1.1 Europe Recyclate PET Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Recyclate PET Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Recyclate PET Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Recyclate PET Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Recyclate PET by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Recyclate PET Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Recyclate PET Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Recyclate PET Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Recyclate PET Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Recyclate PET by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Recyclate PET Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Recyclate PET Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Recyclate PET Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Recyclate PET Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Recyclate PET by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Recyclate PET Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Recyclate PET Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Recyclate PET Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Recyclate PET Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Centriforce Products
11.1.1 Centriforce Products Corporation Information
11.1.2 Centriforce Products Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Centriforce Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Centriforce Products Recyclate PET Products Offered
11.1.5 Centriforce Products Related Developments
11.2 Dennison Plastics
11.2.1 Dennison Plastics Corporation Information
11.2.2 Dennison Plastics Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Dennison Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Dennison Plastics Recyclate PET Products Offered
11.2.5 Dennison Plastics Related Developments
11.3 DS Smith Recycling
11.3.1 DS Smith Recycling Corporation Information
11.3.2 DS Smith Recycling Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 DS Smith Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 DS Smith Recycling Recyclate PET Products Offered
11.3.5 DS Smith Recycling Related Developments
11.4 Dutch Pet Recycling
11.4.1 Dutch Pet Recycling Corporation Information
11.4.2 Dutch Pet Recycling Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Dutch Pet Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Dutch Pet Recycling Recyclate PET Products Offered
11.4.5 Dutch Pet Recycling Related Developments
11.5 EcoStar
11.5.1 EcoStar Corporation Information
11.5.2 EcoStar Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 EcoStar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 EcoStar Recyclate PET Products Offered
11.5.5 EcoStar Related Developments
11.6 Equipolymers
11.6.1 Equipolymers Corporation Information
11.6.2 Equipolymers Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Equipolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Equipolymers Recyclate PET Products Offered
11.6.5 Equipolymers Related Developments
11.7 G.E.T Recycling
11.7.1 G.E.T Recycling Corporation Information
11.7.2 G.E.T Recycling Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 G.E.T Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 G.E.T Recycling Recyclate PET Products Offered
11.7.5 G.E.T Recycling Related Developments
11.8 Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi
11.8.1 Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi Corporation Information
11.8.2 Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi Recyclate PET Products Offered
11.8.5 Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi Related Developments
11.9 ITW Poly Recycling
11.9.1 ITW Poly Recycling Corporation Information
11.9.2 ITW Poly Recycling Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 ITW Poly Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 ITW Poly Recycling Recyclate PET Products Offered
11.9.5 ITW Poly Recycling Related Developments
11.10 JBF Global
11.10.1 JBF Global Corporation Information
11.10.2 JBF Global Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 JBF Global Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 JBF Global Recyclate PET Products Offered
11.10.5 JBF Global Related Developments
11.12 Krones Group
11.12.1 Krones Group Corporation Information
11.12.2 Krones Group Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Krones Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Krones Group Products Offered
11.12.5 Krones Group Related Developments
11.13 Libolon
11.13.1 Libolon Corporation Information
11.13.2 Libolon Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Libolon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Libolon Products Offered
11.13.5 Libolon Related Developments
11.14 Lotte Chemical
11.14.1 Lotte Chemical Corporation Information
11.14.2 Lotte Chemical Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Lotte Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Lotte Chemical Products Offered
11.14.5 Lotte Chemical Related Developments
11.15 Phoenix Technologies
11.15.1 Phoenix Technologies Corporation Information
11.15.2 Phoenix Technologies Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 Phoenix Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Phoenix Technologies Products Offered
11.15.5 Phoenix Technologies Related Developments
11.16 PolyQuest
11.16.1 PolyQuest Corporation Information
11.16.2 PolyQuest Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 PolyQuest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 PolyQuest Products Offered
11.16.5 PolyQuest Related Developments
11.17 Reliance Industries
11.17.1 Reliance Industries Corporation Information
11.17.2 Reliance Industries Description and Business Overview
11.17.3 Reliance Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Reliance Industries Products Offered
11.17.5 Reliance Industries Related Developments
11.18 UAB Repro-Pet
11.18.1 UAB Repro-Pet Corporation Information
11.18.2 UAB Repro-Pet Description and Business Overview
11.18.3 UAB Repro-Pet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 UAB Repro-Pet Products Offered
11.18.5 UAB Repro-Pet Related Developments
11.19 Verdeco Recycling
11.19.1 Verdeco Recycling Corporation Information
11.19.2 Verdeco Recycling Description and Business Overview
11.19.3 Verdeco Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Verdeco Recycling Products Offered
11.19.5 Verdeco Recycling Related Developments
11.20 Foss Manufacturing
11.20.1 Foss Manufacturing Corporation Information
11.20.2 Foss Manufacturing Description and Business Overview
11.20.3 Foss Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Foss Manufacturing Products Offered
11.20.5 Foss Manufacturing Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Recyclate PET Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Recyclate PET Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Recyclate PET Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Recyclate PET Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Recyclate PET Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Recyclate PET Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Recyclate PET Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Recyclate PET Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Recyclate PET Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Recyclate PET Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Recyclate PET Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Recyclate PET Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Recyclate PET Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Recyclate PET Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Recyclate PET Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Recyclate PET Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
