MRSA Drugs Market to Capitalize On Market Growth Trends Earning USD 4,312.2 Million by 2023 | Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market

MRSA Drugs Market – Overview

MRSA which is a common type of bacterial infection which is resistant to numerous antibiotics that are widely used is showing an incremental rise in market size recently. Market concentrated reports associated with the healthcare industry amid others recently have been made available by Market Research Future which issues reports on this industry. The MRSA Drugs Market is anticipated to earn revenue worth USD 4,312.2 million expanding at a CAGR of 4.4 % approximately during the forecast period.

Factors such as the presence of unauthentic and counterfeited drugs, growing bacterial resistance, high cost of the patented drugs and low healthcare expenditure in poor and developing nations are spurring the expansion of the market in the forecast period. The market will derive heavily from the demand for antibacterial drugs which is motivating the expansion of the market significantly by 2023.

Industry Segments

The MRSA drugs market globally has been segmented on the basis of drug class, end users, MRSA types and disease indications. The drug class segment of the market comprises of tetracyclines, sulfa drugs, glycopeptide antibiotics, oxazolidinones, and others. Based on MRSA types, the market includes segment such as community-acquired (CA-MRSA) and hospital-acquired (HA-MRSA). The disease indications have segmented the market into bone and joint infections, animal infections, bacteremia, skin infections, and others. The end user segmentation of the market comprises of academic, hospitals & clinics, and research among others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The Americas region is responsible for a significant market share due to increased expenditure on the health care. Moreover, the swift approval of new drugs in the nations such as the US drives the MRSA drugs market. Additionally, awareness of the major healthcare firms in the established countries of this region together with great insurance penetration is adding to the market development. Furthermore, the US spends a high amount on its healthcare, which is responsible for 16 percent of total GDP that also escalates the sale in MRSA drugs market.

The European region is the second biggest market in the world due to strong healthcare penetration and increased income. Nations such as France and Germany control the European market development significantly. Italy is projected to be the rapidly mounting market over the forecast period. The robust pharmaceutical industry in Germany is a solid driver in the dominance of this nation in Europe. The southern European MRSA market is increasing at an advanced rate as related to the Scandinavian region nations such as Norway and Iceland. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to develop quickly with China and India likely to control this market owing to the fast rising healthcare sector and great unmet needs through the forecast period. However, countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Sri Lanka, etc. have higher popularity and are estimated to add highly to the market’s development. The increasing penetration of healthcare insurance in the Asia Pacific region is likely to motivate the future market for MRSA drugs in the region. Nations in the Gulf such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are projected to motivate the Middle East & African market. The African region is anticipated to observe a reasonable growth due to poor political and economic conditions and poor healthcare growth.

Global Competitive Analysis

The vital trends and players have established a positive tone for development. The market development by competitors encompasses strong risk management strategies which will positively influence the market. The contestants in the market are persistently trying to create leading market positions through new policies and strategies. The experienced management in the companies functioning in the market are making business models which can bring about a fruitful phase of development. The players in the market are trying to succeed commercially by ensuring demand and supply are in balance. The momentum of the market’s growth has altered the competitive background of the market. The contenders in the market are also leveraging their competitive advantages to secure their growth in the market.

The noteworthy contenders in the market for MRSA drugs includes Olon, Allergan, Merck KGaA, Baxter, Theravance Biopharma, Mylan N.V, Pfizer, and Novartis among others.

Industry Updates:

Mar 2018 A new class of antibiotics that are chemically connected to vitamin A have presented initial promise by killing MRSA in mice. The publication stated that the group led by researchers at Brown University used an assay which verified the ability of 82,000 synthetic compounds to prevent MRSA by eliminating tiny worms called C.elegans. They have recognized nearly 200 likely compounds that eliminated the bacteria, while not killing the worms, and selected two to move onward with earlier evidence that might be useful to make antibiotics.

