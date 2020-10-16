Middle East and Africa Food Allergen Testing Market Forecast to 2027 – Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, Mérieux NutriSciences, ALS Limited, SGS S.A.

The MEA food allergen testing market is expected to grow from US$ 55.45 million in 2018 to US$ 98.28 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%from 2019 to 2027.

Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE are major economies in this region. Anaphylaxis and food allergies are an increasing public health risks in developed countries. Prevalence is higher in young children; however, as per a few recent studies, these conditions are also becoming more common in adolescents and young adults. Moreover, there is growing evidence of the increasing prevalence of food allergies in rapidly developing countries. The food allergen incidence is rising at a rapid pace in developed regions such as the MEA. ~40% of children with food allergies in this region are allergic to multiple food types. Rapid growth in the food and beverages industry and growing international trade of food and food ingredients is projected to provide opportunities for the growth of key players operating in the food allergen testing market. The imported food and food ingredients are strictly checked against quality and labeling standards in the MEA, which boost the demand for food allergen testing solutions and services.

The Key Players added in the market are: Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, Mérieux NutriSciences, ALS Limited, SGS S.A., TUV SUD SPB PTE. LTD

