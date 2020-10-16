Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

The managed DNS services lessen the complexity of controlling and maintaining data traffic, and an increasing number of queries arisen while requesting the domain name from the Internet service provider. The service providers in the field of managed DNS market have been energetic for over the past twenty years. These service providers have helped the network operators to offer promotions and advancements of managed DNS services across the globe.

Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The growing number of distributed denials of service (DDoS) attacks is one of the major factors which drivers for the adoption of managed DNS services. Moreover, the affordable prices of the services offered by managed DNS service providers are another factor propelling the growth of the managed DNS services market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: 1. Akamai Technologies

2. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

3. CDNetworks Inc.

4. Cloudflare, Inc.

5. ClouDNS

6. DNS Made Easy

7. GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC

8. Microsoft

9. Neustar

10. Oracle

The global managed domain name system (DNS) services market is segmented on the basis of DNS services, DNS server, deployment, end users, vertical. On the basis of DNS services, the market is segmented anycast network, DDoS protection, GeoDNS, others. On the basis of DNS server, the market is segmented as primary server, secondary DNS server. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as service providers, enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, retail and ecommerce, media and entertainment, healthcare, software and technology, government, education, others.

Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Major Key Points of Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market

Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market Overview

Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market Competition

Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market, Revenue and Price Trend

Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position is explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape of Brown Sugar market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

