Low-Slope Roofing Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | CertainTeed, Arma, GAF Roofing

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Low-Slope Roofing market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Low-Slope Roofing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Low-Slope Roofing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Low-Slope Roofing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Low-Slope Roofing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Low-Slope Roofing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Low-Slope Roofing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Low-Slope Roofing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Low-Slope Roofing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Research Report: CertainTeed, Arma, GAF Roofing, REPP Industries, Hopkins Roofing, Mule-Hide, Owens Corning Roofing

Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Segmentation by Product: Plastic Roofing

Bituminous Roofing

Rubber Roofing

Metal Roofing



Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Building

Commercial Building

Other



The Low-Slope Roofing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Low-Slope Roofing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Low-Slope Roofing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Low-Slope Roofing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Low-Slope Roofing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Low-Slope Roofing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Low-Slope Roofing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Low-Slope Roofing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Low-Slope Roofing Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Low-Slope Roofing Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Plastic Roofing

1.4.3 Bituminous Roofing

1.4.4 Rubber Roofing

1.4.5 Metal Roofing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential Building

1.5.3 Commercial Building

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Low-Slope Roofing Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Low-Slope Roofing Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Low-Slope Roofing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Low-Slope Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Low-Slope Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Low-Slope Roofing Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Low-Slope Roofing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Low-Slope Roofing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Low-Slope Roofing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Low-Slope Roofing Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Low-Slope Roofing Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Low-Slope Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Low-Slope Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Low-Slope Roofing Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Low-Slope Roofing by Country

6.1.1 North America Low-Slope Roofing Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Low-Slope Roofing Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Low-Slope Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Low-Slope Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Low-Slope Roofing by Country

7.1.1 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Low-Slope Roofing by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Low-Slope Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Low-Slope Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 CertainTeed

11.1.1 CertainTeed Corporation Information

11.1.2 CertainTeed Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 CertainTeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 CertainTeed Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered

11.1.5 CertainTeed Related Developments

11.2 Arma

11.2.1 Arma Corporation Information

11.2.2 Arma Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Arma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Arma Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered

11.2.5 Arma Related Developments

11.3 GAF Roofing

11.3.1 GAF Roofing Corporation Information

11.3.2 GAF Roofing Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 GAF Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 GAF Roofing Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered

11.3.5 GAF Roofing Related Developments

11.4 REPP Industries

11.4.1 REPP Industries Corporation Information

11.4.2 REPP Industries Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 REPP Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 REPP Industries Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered

11.4.5 REPP Industries Related Developments

11.5 Hopkins Roofing

11.5.1 Hopkins Roofing Corporation Information

11.5.2 Hopkins Roofing Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Hopkins Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Hopkins Roofing Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered

11.5.5 Hopkins Roofing Related Developments

11.6 Mule-Hide

11.6.1 Mule-Hide Corporation Information

11.6.2 Mule-Hide Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Mule-Hide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Mule-Hide Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered

11.6.5 Mule-Hide Related Developments

11.7 Owens Corning Roofing

11.7.1 Owens Corning Roofing Corporation Information

11.7.2 Owens Corning Roofing Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Owens Corning Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Owens Corning Roofing Low-Slope Roofing Products Offered

11.7.5 Owens Corning Roofing Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Low-Slope Roofing Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Low-Slope Roofing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Low-Slope Roofing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Low-Slope Roofing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Low-Slope Roofing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Low-Slope Roofing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Low-Slope Roofing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Low-Slope Roofing Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Low-Slope Roofing Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

