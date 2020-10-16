Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Demand, Regional and Forecasts Report 2020-2026 | Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Qitan Technology, MGI Tech

“

The report titled Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Handheld DNA Sequencer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Handheld DNA Sequencer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Handheld DNA Sequencer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Handheld DNA Sequencer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Handheld DNA Sequencer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Handheld DNA Sequencer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Handheld DNA Sequencer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Handheld DNA Sequencer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Handheld DNA Sequencer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Handheld DNA Sequencer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Handheld DNA Sequencer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Research Report: Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Qitan Technology, MGI Tech, Pacific Biosciences

Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Segmentation by Product: Nanopore sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing



Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Segmentation by Application: Criminal Investigation

Hospitals & Clinics

Scientific Research



The Handheld DNA Sequencer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Handheld DNA Sequencer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Handheld DNA Sequencer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Handheld DNA Sequencer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Handheld DNA Sequencer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Handheld DNA Sequencer market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Handheld DNA Sequencer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Handheld DNA Sequencer market?

Table of Contents:

1 Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Overview

1.1 Handheld DNA Sequencer Product Overview

1.2 Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Nanopore sequencing

1.2.2 Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

1.3 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Handheld DNA Sequencer Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Handheld DNA Sequencer Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Handheld DNA Sequencer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Handheld DNA Sequencer as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Handheld DNA Sequencer Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Handheld DNA Sequencer Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Handheld DNA Sequencer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld DNA Sequencer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Handheld DNA Sequencer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Handheld DNA Sequencer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld DNA Sequencer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer by Application

4.1 Handheld DNA Sequencer Segment by Application

4.1.1 Criminal Investigation

4.1.2 Hospitals & Clinics

4.1.3 Scientific Research

4.2 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Handheld DNA Sequencer Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Handheld DNA Sequencer by Application

4.5.2 Europe Handheld DNA Sequencer by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Handheld DNA Sequencer by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Handheld DNA Sequencer by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Handheld DNA Sequencer by Application

5 North America Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Handheld DNA Sequencer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Handheld DNA Sequencer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Handheld DNA Sequencer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Handheld DNA Sequencer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld DNA Sequencer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld DNA Sequencer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Handheld DNA Sequencer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Handheld DNA Sequencer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld DNA Sequencer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld DNA Sequencer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Handheld DNA Sequencer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Handheld DNA Sequencer Business

10.1 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

10.1.1 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Corporation Information

10.1.2 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Handheld DNA Sequencer Products Offered

10.1.5 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Recent Development

10.2 Qitan Technology

10.2.1 Qitan Technology Corporation Information

10.2.2 Qitan Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Qitan Technology Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Handheld DNA Sequencer Products Offered

10.2.5 Qitan Technology Recent Development

10.3 MGI Tech

10.3.1 MGI Tech Corporation Information

10.3.2 MGI Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 MGI Tech Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 MGI Tech Handheld DNA Sequencer Products Offered

10.3.5 MGI Tech Recent Development

10.4 Pacific Biosciences

10.4.1 Pacific Biosciences Corporation Information

10.4.2 Pacific Biosciences Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Pacific Biosciences Handheld DNA Sequencer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Pacific Biosciences Handheld DNA Sequencer Products Offered

10.4.5 Pacific Biosciences Recent Development

…

11 Handheld DNA Sequencer Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Handheld DNA Sequencer Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Handheld DNA Sequencer Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

