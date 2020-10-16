Geocells Market 2020: Key Growth Drivers and Current Industry Trends | Top Key Players like BOSTD Geosynthetics Qingdao, Geo Products, Officine Maccaferri, Strata Systems

The Geocells Market delivers a comprehensive study of the market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, Key players, growth and demand drivers, etc. As a Complete Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and outlook according to The Insight Partners.
High-cost savings in road construction and maintenance is one of the major factors driving the growth of the geocells market. Moreover, increasing usage of geocells in channel & slope protection is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.
Geocells are also recognized as cellular confinement systems. They are three dimensional mats that look like a honey comb structure and is made of high-density polyethylene, polyester, polypropylene, or other polymeric alloys. Geocells are mainly utilized in the construction sector in the areas related to earth reinforcement, channel protection, slope protection, load support and tree root protection.
1. BOSTD Geosynthetics Qingdao
2. Flexituff International
3. Geo Products
4. TenCate Geosynthetics Asia Sdn Bhd
5. Officine Maccaferri
6. Presto Geosystems
7. PRS Geo-Technologies
8. Strata Systems
9. Terram Geosynthetics-now part of Berry Plastics
10. TMP Geosynthetics