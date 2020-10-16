Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Soprema Group, Carlisle Companies, Sika AG

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Elastomeric Applied Membranes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Elastomeric Applied Membranes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Research Report: Soprema Group, Carlisle Companies, Sika AG, BASF SE, Saint Gobain, 3M, Fosroc, GAF Roofing, Kemper System, Johns Manville, GCP Applied Technologies, Henry Company, ARDEX Group, Henkel Polybit, Oriental Yuhong

Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Segmentation by Product: Acrylic

Polyurethane

Other



Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Segmentation by Application: Roofing

Walls

Underground Construction

Other



The Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Elastomeric Applied Membranes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Elastomeric Applied Membranes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Elastomeric Applied Membranes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Elastomeric Applied Membranes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Acrylic

1.4.3 Polyurethane

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Roofing

1.5.3 Walls

1.5.4 Underground Construction

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Elastomeric Applied Membranes Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Elastomeric Applied Membranes Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Elastomeric Applied Membranes by Country

6.1.1 North America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Elastomeric Applied Membranes by Country

7.1.1 Europe Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Elastomeric Applied Membranes Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Elastomeric Applied Membranes by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Elastomeric Applied Membranes Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Elastomeric Applied Membranes by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Applied Membranes by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Applied Membranes Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Soprema Group

11.1.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

11.1.2 Soprema Group Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Soprema Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Soprema Group Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

11.1.5 Soprema Group Related Developments

11.2 Carlisle Companies

11.2.1 Carlisle Companies Corporation Information

11.2.2 Carlisle Companies Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Carlisle Companies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Carlisle Companies Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

11.2.5 Carlisle Companies Related Developments

11.3 Sika AG

11.3.1 Sika AG Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sika AG Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Sika AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Sika AG Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

11.3.5 Sika AG Related Developments

11.4 BASF SE

11.4.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

11.4.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 BASF SE Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

11.4.5 BASF SE Related Developments

11.5 Saint Gobain

11.5.1 Saint Gobain Corporation Information

11.5.2 Saint Gobain Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Saint Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Saint Gobain Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

11.5.5 Saint Gobain Related Developments

11.6 3M

11.6.1 3M Corporation Information

11.6.2 3M Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 3M Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

11.6.5 3M Related Developments

11.7 Fosroc

11.7.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

11.7.2 Fosroc Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Fosroc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Fosroc Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

11.7.5 Fosroc Related Developments

11.8 GAF Roofing

11.8.1 GAF Roofing Corporation Information

11.8.2 GAF Roofing Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 GAF Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 GAF Roofing Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

11.8.5 GAF Roofing Related Developments

11.9 Kemper System

11.9.1 Kemper System Corporation Information

11.9.2 Kemper System Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Kemper System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Kemper System Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

11.9.5 Kemper System Related Developments

11.10 Johns Manville

11.10.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

11.10.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Johns Manville Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Johns Manville Elastomeric Applied Membranes Products Offered

11.10.5 Johns Manville Related Developments

11.12 Henry Company

11.12.1 Henry Company Corporation Information

11.12.2 Henry Company Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Henry Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Henry Company Products Offered

11.12.5 Henry Company Related Developments

11.13 ARDEX Group

11.13.1 ARDEX Group Corporation Information

11.13.2 ARDEX Group Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 ARDEX Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 ARDEX Group Products Offered

11.13.5 ARDEX Group Related Developments

11.14 Henkel Polybit

11.14.1 Henkel Polybit Corporation Information

11.14.2 Henkel Polybit Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Henkel Polybit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Henkel Polybit Products Offered

11.14.5 Henkel Polybit Related Developments

11.15 Oriental Yuhong

11.15.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information

11.15.2 Oriental Yuhong Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Oriental Yuhong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Oriental Yuhong Products Offered

11.15.5 Oriental Yuhong Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Elastomeric Applied Membranes Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Elastomeric Applied Membranes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Elastomeric Applied Membranes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Elastomeric Applied Membranes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Elastomeric Applied Membranes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Elastomeric Applied Membranes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Elastomeric Applied Membranes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Elastomeric Applied Membranes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Elastomeric Applied Membranes Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Elastomeric Applied Membranes Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

