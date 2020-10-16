Digital Banking Platform Market 2020 Growth and Impact of Covid 19 Analysis till 2027 | Top Players Analysis- Appway AG, CREALOGIX Holding AG, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Fiserv, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE and Sopra Steria

The global digital banking platform market was valued at US$ 3.17 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8.67 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR of 12.07% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Digital Banking Platform Market report explores a 360 degree holistic view of historical market, Covid 19 impact on the key players share, growth factors, trends, vendor’s profiles, regional demand, product type, applications and the actual process of whole Digital Banking Platform industry. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The “Global Digital Banking Platform Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Digital Banking Platform industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Digital Banking Platform market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, function, end-user, and geography. The global Digital Banking Platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Digital Banking Platform market.

Top Players Analysis:

Appway AG

CREALOGIX Holding AG

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

Fiserv, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Sopra Steria

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Temenos Headquarters SA

Worldline SA

….

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global UAV market based on applications, offerings, platform and architecture. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall UAV market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Digital Banking Platform Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Digital Banking Platform Market by each region is later subsegmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Digital Banking Platform market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macroeconomic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Digital Banking Platform Market segments and regions.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Digital Banking Platform Market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Digital Banking Platform market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Digital Banking Platform Market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Digital Banking Platform market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability

Table of content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Digital Banking Platform Market Landscape

4 Digital Banking Platform Market Key Industry Dynamics

5 Digital Banking Platform Market Analysis Global

6 Digital Banking Platform Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 Component

7 Digital Banking Platform Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 Services Model

8 Digital Banking Platform Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 Deployment Model

9 Digital Banking Platform Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 Vertical

10 Digital Banking Platform Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Digital Banking Platform Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

