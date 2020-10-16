D-Glass Fibers Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Owens Corning, PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global D-Glass Fibers market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global D-Glass Fibers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The D-Glass Fibers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the D-Glass Fibers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global D-Glass Fibers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global D-Glass Fibers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global D-Glass Fibers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global D-Glass Fibers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global D-Glass Fibers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global D-Glass Fibers Market Research Report: Owens Corning, PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain, Jushi Group, Nippon Electric Glass, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma), Johns Manville, Lanxess, CPIC, Ahlstrom, Changzhou Tianma Group, Sichuan Weibo New Material Group, Jiangsu Jiuding New Material
Global D-Glass Fibers Market Segmentation by Product: General-purpose Glass Fibers
Special-Purpose Glass Fibers
Global D-Glass Fibers Market Segmentation by Application: Construction
Consumer Goods
Manufacturing
Other
The D-Glass Fibers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global D-Glass Fibers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global D-Glass Fibers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the D-Glass Fibers market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in D-Glass Fibers industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global D-Glass Fibers market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global D-Glass Fibers market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global D-Glass Fibers market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 D-Glass Fibers Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key D-Glass Fibers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global D-Glass Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 General-purpose Glass Fibers
1.4.3 Special-Purpose Glass Fibers
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global D-Glass Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Construction
1.5.3 Consumer Goods
1.5.4 Manufacturing
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global D-Glass Fibers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global D-Glass Fibers Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global D-Glass Fibers Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global D-Glass Fibers, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global D-Glass Fibers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global D-Glass Fibers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global D-Glass Fibers Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 D-Glass Fibers Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 D-Glass Fibers Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 D-Glass Fibers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 D-Glass Fibers Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 D-Glass Fibers Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 D-Glass Fibers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global D-Glass Fibers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by D-Glass Fibers Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global D-Glass Fibers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 D-Glass Fibers Price by Manufacturers
3.4 D-Glass Fibers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 D-Glass Fibers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers D-Glass Fibers Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into D-Glass Fibers Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global D-Glass Fibers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global D-Glass Fibers Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global D-Glass Fibers Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 D-Glass Fibers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global D-Glass Fibers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global D-Glass Fibers Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global D-Glass Fibers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 D-Glass Fibers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global D-Glass Fibers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global D-Glass Fibers Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global D-Glass Fibers Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global D-Glass Fibers Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 D-Glass Fibers Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 D-Glass Fibers Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global D-Glass Fibers Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global D-Glass Fibers Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global D-Glass Fibers Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America D-Glass Fibers by Country
6.1.1 North America D-Glass Fibers Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America D-Glass Fibers Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America D-Glass Fibers Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America D-Glass Fibers Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe D-Glass Fibers by Country
7.1.1 Europe D-Glass Fibers Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe D-Glass Fibers Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe D-Glass Fibers Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe D-Glass Fibers Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific D-Glass Fibers by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific D-Glass Fibers Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific D-Glass Fibers Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific D-Glass Fibers Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific D-Glass Fibers Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America D-Glass Fibers by Country
9.1.1 Latin America D-Glass Fibers Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America D-Glass Fibers Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America D-Glass Fibers Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America D-Glass Fibers Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa D-Glass Fibers by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa D-Glass Fibers Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa D-Glass Fibers Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa D-Glass Fibers Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa D-Glass Fibers Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Owens Corning
11.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
11.1.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Owens Corning D-Glass Fibers Products Offered
11.1.5 Owens Corning Related Developments
11.2 PPG Industries
11.2.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information
11.2.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 PPG Industries D-Glass Fibers Products Offered
11.2.5 PPG Industries Related Developments
11.3 Saint-Gobain
11.3.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information
11.3.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Saint-Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Saint-Gobain D-Glass Fibers Products Offered
11.3.5 Saint-Gobain Related Developments
11.4 Jushi Group
11.4.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information
11.4.2 Jushi Group Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Jushi Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Jushi Group D-Glass Fibers Products Offered
11.4.5 Jushi Group Related Developments
11.5 Nippon Electric Glass
11.5.1 Nippon Electric Glass Corporation Information
11.5.2 Nippon Electric Glass Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Nippon Electric Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Nippon Electric Glass D-Glass Fibers Products Offered
11.5.5 Nippon Electric Glass Related Developments
11.6 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
11.6.1 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Corporation Information
11.6.2 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) D-Glass Fibers Products Offered
11.6.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Related Developments
11.7 Johns Manville
11.7.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information
11.7.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Johns Manville Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Johns Manville D-Glass Fibers Products Offered
11.7.5 Johns Manville Related Developments
11.8 Lanxess
11.8.1 Lanxess Corporation Information
11.8.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Lanxess D-Glass Fibers Products Offered
11.8.5 Lanxess Related Developments
11.9 CPIC
11.9.1 CPIC Corporation Information
11.9.2 CPIC Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 CPIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 CPIC D-Glass Fibers Products Offered
11.9.5 CPIC Related Developments
11.10 Ahlstrom
11.10.1 Ahlstrom Corporation Information
11.10.2 Ahlstrom Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Ahlstrom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Ahlstrom D-Glass Fibers Products Offered
11.10.5 Ahlstrom Related Developments
11.12 Sichuan Weibo New Material Group
11.12.1 Sichuan Weibo New Material Group Corporation Information
11.12.2 Sichuan Weibo New Material Group Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Sichuan Weibo New Material Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Sichuan Weibo New Material Group Products Offered
11.12.5 Sichuan Weibo New Material Group Related Developments
11.13 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material
11.13.1 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Corporation Information
11.13.2 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Products Offered
11.13.5 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 D-Glass Fibers Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global D-Glass Fibers Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global D-Glass Fibers Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America D-Glass Fibers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: D-Glass Fibers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: D-Glass Fibers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: D-Glass Fibers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe D-Glass Fibers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: D-Glass Fibers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: D-Glass Fibers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: D-Glass Fibers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific D-Glass Fibers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: D-Glass Fibers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: D-Glass Fibers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: D-Glass Fibers Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America D-Glass Fibers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: D-Glass Fibers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: D-Glass Fibers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: D-Glass Fibers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa D-Glass Fibers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: D-Glass Fibers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: D-Glass Fibers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: D-Glass Fibers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key D-Glass Fibers Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 D-Glass Fibers Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”