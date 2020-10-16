Coal Handling Equipment Market 2020: Key Growth Drivers and Current Industry Trends

The Coal Handling Equipment Market delivers a comprehensive study of the market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, Key players, growth and demand drivers, etc. As a Complete Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and outlook according to The Insight Partners.
The growing adoption of coal handling equipment in the power plants and coal mine, due to their diverse features such as competent material handling & tracking and coal quality monitoring. This, in turn, booming the demand for the coal handling equipment market during the forecast period. However, increasing the use of renewable sources for power generation is negative impacts the coal handling equipment market growth. Moreover, technological advancement in coal handling equipment and growing attention toward optimization of coal handling coupled with the increasing efficiency requirements are expected to boost the growth of the coal handling equipment market.
Coal handling equipment is used in the coal mines & power plant to handle bulk material effectively and efficiently. Coal undergoes several phases, such as handling and preparation during power generation operations. Such a variety of operations demands a smooth and efficient material flow and management system. This factor is likely to propel the growth of the coal handling equipment market. Further, the growing energy demand results in the rising need for sturdy power generation across the globe, which also fuels the coal handling equipment market growth over the forecast period.
1. AUMUND Group
2. Elecon Engineering Company Limited
3. FAM GmbH
4. Famur SA
5. FLSmidth A/S
6. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
7. Metso Corporation
8. Sumitomo Heavy Industries Material Handling Systems Co., Ltd.
9. Tenova S.p.A.
10. Thyssenkrupp AG