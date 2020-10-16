Coal Handling Equipment Market 2020: Key Growth Drivers and Current Industry Trends

The Coal Handling Equipment Market delivers a comprehensive study of the market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, Key players, growth and demand drivers, etc. As a Complete Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and outlook according to The Insight Partners.

The growing adoption of coal handling equipment in the power plants and coal mine, due to their diverse features such as competent material handling & tracking and coal quality monitoring. This, in turn, booming the demand for the coal handling equipment market during the forecast period. However, increasing the use of renewable sources for power generation is negative impacts the coal handling equipment market growth. Moreover, technological advancement in coal handling equipment and growing attention toward optimization of coal handling coupled with the increasing efficiency requirements are expected to boost the growth of the coal handling equipment market.

Coal handling equipment is used in the coal mines & power plant to handle bulk material effectively and efficiently. Coal undergoes several phases, such as handling and preparation during power generation operations. Such a variety of operations demands a smooth and efficient material flow and management system. This factor is likely to propel the growth of the coal handling equipment market. Further, the growing energy demand results in the rising need for sturdy power generation across the globe, which also fuels the coal handling equipment market growth over the forecast period.

The List of Companies 1. AUMUND Group

2. Elecon Engineering Company Limited

3. FAM GmbH

4. Famur SA

5. FLSmidth A/S

6. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

7. Metso Corporation

8. Sumitomo Heavy Industries Material Handling Systems Co., Ltd.

9. Tenova S.p.A.

10. Thyssenkrupp AG

The report analyzes factors affecting coal handling equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the coal handling equipment market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global coal handling equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The coal handling equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.