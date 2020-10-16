Bio-Butanol Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | BASF, DowDuPont, Celanese

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Bio-Butanol market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio-Butanol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio-Butanol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-Butanol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-Butanol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-Butanol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-Butanol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-Butanol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-Butanol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bio-Butanol Market Research Report: BASF, DowDuPont, Celanese, Eastman, Butamax, Gevo, Cobalt Technologies, Cathay Industrial Biotech, Green Biologics, Butyl Fuel, W2 Energy, ZeaChem, Energy Quest, Butalco GmBH, METabolic Explorer, TetraVitae Biosciences

Global Bio-Butanol Market Segmentation by Product: Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Other



Global Bio-Butanol Market Segmentation by Application: Motor Fuels

Adhesives

Personal Care Products

Paints

Other



The Bio-Butanol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-Butanol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-Butanol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bio-Butanol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio-Butanol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bio-Butanol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bio-Butanol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio-Butanol market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-Butanol Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Bio-Butanol Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bio-Butanol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Industrial Grade

1.4.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bio-Butanol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Motor Fuels

1.5.3 Adhesives

1.5.4 Personal Care Products

1.5.5 Paints

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bio-Butanol Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bio-Butanol Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Bio-Butanol Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Bio-Butanol, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Bio-Butanol Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Bio-Butanol Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Bio-Butanol Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Bio-Butanol Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bio-Butanol Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Bio-Butanol Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Bio-Butanol Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bio-Butanol Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Bio-Butanol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bio-Butanol Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-Butanol Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Bio-Butanol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Bio-Butanol Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Bio-Butanol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bio-Butanol Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bio-Butanol Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bio-Butanol Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Bio-Butanol Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Bio-Butanol Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Bio-Butanol Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Bio-Butanol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Bio-Butanol Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Bio-Butanol Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Bio-Butanol Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Bio-Butanol Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Bio-Butanol Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Bio-Butanol Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Bio-Butanol Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bio-Butanol Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Bio-Butanol Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Bio-Butanol Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Bio-Butanol Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Bio-Butanol Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Bio-Butanol Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Bio-Butanol by Country

6.1.1 North America Bio-Butanol Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Bio-Butanol Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Bio-Butanol Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Bio-Butanol Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bio-Butanol by Country

7.1.1 Europe Bio-Butanol Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Bio-Butanol Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Bio-Butanol Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Bio-Butanol Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Butanol by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Butanol Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Butanol Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Butanol Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Bio-Butanol Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Bio-Butanol by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Bio-Butanol Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Bio-Butanol Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Bio-Butanol Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Bio-Butanol Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Butanol by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Butanol Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Butanol Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Butanol Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bio-Butanol Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Bio-Butanol Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Related Developments

11.2 DowDuPont

11.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.2.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 DowDuPont Bio-Butanol Products Offered

11.2.5 DowDuPont Related Developments

11.3 Celanese

11.3.1 Celanese Corporation Information

11.3.2 Celanese Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Celanese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Celanese Bio-Butanol Products Offered

11.3.5 Celanese Related Developments

11.4 Eastman

11.4.1 Eastman Corporation Information

11.4.2 Eastman Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Eastman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Eastman Bio-Butanol Products Offered

11.4.5 Eastman Related Developments

11.5 Butamax

11.5.1 Butamax Corporation Information

11.5.2 Butamax Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Butamax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Butamax Bio-Butanol Products Offered

11.5.5 Butamax Related Developments

11.6 Gevo

11.6.1 Gevo Corporation Information

11.6.2 Gevo Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Gevo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Gevo Bio-Butanol Products Offered

11.6.5 Gevo Related Developments

11.7 Cobalt Technologies

11.7.1 Cobalt Technologies Corporation Information

11.7.2 Cobalt Technologies Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Cobalt Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Cobalt Technologies Bio-Butanol Products Offered

11.7.5 Cobalt Technologies Related Developments

11.8 Cathay Industrial Biotech

11.8.1 Cathay Industrial Biotech Corporation Information

11.8.2 Cathay Industrial Biotech Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Cathay Industrial Biotech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Cathay Industrial Biotech Bio-Butanol Products Offered

11.8.5 Cathay Industrial Biotech Related Developments

11.9 Green Biologics

11.9.1 Green Biologics Corporation Information

11.9.2 Green Biologics Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Green Biologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Green Biologics Bio-Butanol Products Offered

11.9.5 Green Biologics Related Developments

11.10 Butyl Fuel

11.10.1 Butyl Fuel Corporation Information

11.10.2 Butyl Fuel Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Butyl Fuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Butyl Fuel Bio-Butanol Products Offered

11.10.5 Butyl Fuel Related Developments

11.12 ZeaChem

11.12.1 ZeaChem Corporation Information

11.12.2 ZeaChem Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 ZeaChem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 ZeaChem Products Offered

11.12.5 ZeaChem Related Developments

11.13 Energy Quest

11.13.1 Energy Quest Corporation Information

11.13.2 Energy Quest Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Energy Quest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Energy Quest Products Offered

11.13.5 Energy Quest Related Developments

11.14 Butalco GmBH

11.14.1 Butalco GmBH Corporation Information

11.14.2 Butalco GmBH Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Butalco GmBH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Butalco GmBH Products Offered

11.14.5 Butalco GmBH Related Developments

11.15 METabolic Explorer

11.15.1 METabolic Explorer Corporation Information

11.15.2 METabolic Explorer Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 METabolic Explorer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 METabolic Explorer Products Offered

11.15.5 METabolic Explorer Related Developments

11.16 TetraVitae Biosciences

11.16.1 TetraVitae Biosciences Corporation Information

11.16.2 TetraVitae Biosciences Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 TetraVitae Biosciences Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 TetraVitae Biosciences Products Offered

11.16.5 TetraVitae Biosciences Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Bio-Butanol Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Bio-Butanol Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Bio-Butanol Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Bio-Butanol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Bio-Butanol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Bio-Butanol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Bio-Butanol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Bio-Butanol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Bio-Butanol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Bio-Butanol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Bio-Butanol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Bio-Butanol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Bio-Butanol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Bio-Butanol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Bio-Butanol Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Bio-Butanol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Bio-Butanol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Bio-Butanol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Bio-Butanol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Bio-Butanol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Bio-Butanol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Bio-Butanol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Bio-Butanol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Bio-Butanol Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bio-Butanol Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”