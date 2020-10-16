Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Mohawk Industries, Grupo Lamosa, RAK Ceramics

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Research Report: Mohawk Industries, Grupo Lamosa, RAK Ceramics, Johnson Tiles, Somany Ceramics, Ceramiche Atlas Concorde, Kajaria Ceramics, Saudi Ceramic Company, Dynasty Cerami 58Public Company, Gerflor, Mosa, Nitco Tiles, Grespania, AGL, Foshan Sunvin Ceramics, Kano Corporation, Ceramiche Marca Corona, Orient Bell, Overland Ceramics

Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Segmentation by Product: Glazed Tiles

Whole Body Tiles

Polishing Tiles

Vitrified Tiles

Other



Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Segmentation by Application: Non-residential

Residential



The Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Glazed Tiles

1.4.3 Whole Body Tiles

1.4.4 Polishing Tiles

1.4.5 Vitrified Tiles

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Non-residential

1.5.3 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles by Country

6.1.1 North America Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles by Country

7.1.1 Europe Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Mohawk Industries

11.1.1 Mohawk Industries Corporation Information

11.1.2 Mohawk Industries Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Mohawk Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Mohawk Industries Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Products Offered

11.1.5 Mohawk Industries Related Developments

11.2 Grupo Lamosa

11.2.1 Grupo Lamosa Corporation Information

11.2.2 Grupo Lamosa Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Grupo Lamosa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Grupo Lamosa Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Products Offered

11.2.5 Grupo Lamosa Related Developments

11.3 RAK Ceramics

11.3.1 RAK Ceramics Corporation Information

11.3.2 RAK Ceramics Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 RAK Ceramics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 RAK Ceramics Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Products Offered

11.3.5 RAK Ceramics Related Developments

11.4 Johnson Tiles

11.4.1 Johnson Tiles Corporation Information

11.4.2 Johnson Tiles Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Johnson Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Johnson Tiles Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Products Offered

11.4.5 Johnson Tiles Related Developments

11.5 Somany Ceramics

11.5.1 Somany Ceramics Corporation Information

11.5.2 Somany Ceramics Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Somany Ceramics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Somany Ceramics Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Products Offered

11.5.5 Somany Ceramics Related Developments

11.6 Ceramiche Atlas Concorde

11.6.1 Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Corporation Information

11.6.2 Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Products Offered

11.6.5 Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Related Developments

11.7 Kajaria Ceramics

11.7.1 Kajaria Ceramics Corporation Information

11.7.2 Kajaria Ceramics Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Kajaria Ceramics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Kajaria Ceramics Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Products Offered

11.7.5 Kajaria Ceramics Related Developments

11.8 Saudi Ceramic Company

11.8.1 Saudi Ceramic Company Corporation Information

11.8.2 Saudi Ceramic Company Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Saudi Ceramic Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Saudi Ceramic Company Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Products Offered

11.8.5 Saudi Ceramic Company Related Developments

11.9 Dynasty Cerami 58Public Company

11.9.1 Dynasty Cerami 58Public Company Corporation Information

11.9.2 Dynasty Cerami 58Public Company Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Dynasty Cerami 58Public Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Dynasty Cerami 58Public Company Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Products Offered

11.9.5 Dynasty Cerami 58Public Company Related Developments

11.10 Gerflor

11.10.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

11.10.2 Gerflor Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Gerflor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Gerflor Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Products Offered

11.10.5 Gerflor Related Developments

11.12 Nitco Tiles

11.12.1 Nitco Tiles Corporation Information

11.12.2 Nitco Tiles Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Nitco Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Nitco Tiles Products Offered

11.12.5 Nitco Tiles Related Developments

11.13 Grespania

11.13.1 Grespania Corporation Information

11.13.2 Grespania Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Grespania Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Grespania Products Offered

11.13.5 Grespania Related Developments

11.14 AGL

11.14.1 AGL Corporation Information

11.14.2 AGL Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 AGL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 AGL Products Offered

11.14.5 AGL Related Developments

11.15 Foshan Sunvin Ceramics

11.15.1 Foshan Sunvin Ceramics Corporation Information

11.15.2 Foshan Sunvin Ceramics Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Foshan Sunvin Ceramics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Foshan Sunvin Ceramics Products Offered

11.15.5 Foshan Sunvin Ceramics Related Developments

11.16 Kano Corporation

11.16.1 Kano Corporation Corporation Information

11.16.2 Kano Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Kano Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Kano Corporation Products Offered

11.16.5 Kano Corporation Related Developments

11.17 Ceramiche Marca Corona

11.17.1 Ceramiche Marca Corona Corporation Information

11.17.2 Ceramiche Marca Corona Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Ceramiche Marca Corona Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Ceramiche Marca Corona Products Offered

11.17.5 Ceramiche Marca Corona Related Developments

11.18 Orient Bell

11.18.1 Orient Bell Corporation Information

11.18.2 Orient Bell Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Orient Bell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Orient Bell Products Offered

11.18.5 Orient Bell Related Developments

11.19 Overland Ceramics

11.19.1 Overland Ceramics Corporation Information

11.19.2 Overland Ceramics Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Overland Ceramics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Overland Ceramics Products Offered

11.19.5 Overland Ceramics Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

