Air Preheaters Market Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape 2027

The Air Preheaters Market delivers a comprehensive study of the market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, Key players, growth and demand drivers, etc. As a Complete Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and outlook according to The Insight Partners.

Growing adoption of air preheater in coal-fired plants and chemical industries, to recover heat from flue gas and reduce excessive heat loss through flue gases. This factor is booming the growth of the air preheaters market in the coming years. However, shifting to power generation from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind may hamper the air preheaters market growth. Moreover, growing industrialization and increasing manufacturing activities coupled with the growing petrochemical industries in the emerging regions are expected to influence the air preheaters market growth.

An air preheater is an equipment that is designed to heat air before another process to improve the thermal efficiency of the process. Increasing demand for energy results in the growing power generation from coal, is projected to fuel the growth of the air preheaters market. Further, the strict government regulations for reducing the emission of toxic gases result in the rising adoption of air preheaters, which accelerate the air preheaters market growth during the forecast period.

The List of Companies

1. ARVOS Group

2. Axens

3. Balcke-D¼rr GmbH

4. BD Group Industries, LLC

5. Born Inc.

6. Ekstrms V¤rmetekniska AB

7. Geurts International B.V.

8. Howden Group

9. Kelvion Holding GmbH

10. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

The report analyzes factors affecting air preheaters market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the air preheaters market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global air preheaters market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The air preheaters market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.