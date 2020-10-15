Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Recent Trends, Opportunities and Growth Revenue 2020-2026 | Nutrien Ltd., SQM, ICL

“
The report titled Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1703150/global-water-soluble-compound-fertilizer-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Research Report: Nutrien Ltd., SQM, ICL, Yara International, Haifa Chemicals Limited, The Mosaic Company, EuroChem, Coromandel International, Qatar Fertilizer Company, COMPO EXPERT, Omex Agrifuids, UralChem, Aries Agro, Bunge
Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Segmentation by Product: Liquid Fertilizers
Solid Fertilizers
Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Segmentation by Application: Crops
Vegetables
Fruits
Turf
Others
The Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1703150/global-water-soluble-compound-fertilizer-market
Table of Contents:
1 Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Overview
1.1 Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Product Overview
1.2 Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Liquid Fertilizers
1.2.2 Solid Fertilizers
1.3 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Industry
1.5.1.1 Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer by Application
4.1 Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Segment by Application
4.1.1 Crops
4.1.2 Vegetables
4.1.3 Fruits
4.1.4 Turf
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer by Application
4.5.2 Europe Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer by Application
5 North America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Business
10.1 Nutrien Ltd.
10.1.1 Nutrien Ltd. Corporation Information
10.1.2 Nutrien Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Nutrien Ltd. Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Nutrien Ltd. Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered
10.1.5 Nutrien Ltd. Recent Development
10.2 SQM
10.2.1 SQM Corporation Information
10.2.2 SQM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 SQM Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Nutrien Ltd. Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered
10.2.5 SQM Recent Development
10.3 ICL
10.3.1 ICL Corporation Information
10.3.2 ICL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 ICL Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 ICL Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered
10.3.5 ICL Recent Development
10.4 Yara International
10.4.1 Yara International Corporation Information
10.4.2 Yara International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Yara International Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Yara International Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered
10.4.5 Yara International Recent Development
10.5 Haifa Chemicals Limited
10.5.1 Haifa Chemicals Limited Corporation Information
10.5.2 Haifa Chemicals Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Haifa Chemicals Limited Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Haifa Chemicals Limited Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered
10.5.5 Haifa Chemicals Limited Recent Development
10.6 The Mosaic Company
10.6.1 The Mosaic Company Corporation Information
10.6.2 The Mosaic Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 The Mosaic Company Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 The Mosaic Company Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered
10.6.5 The Mosaic Company Recent Development
10.7 EuroChem
10.7.1 EuroChem Corporation Information
10.7.2 EuroChem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 EuroChem Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 EuroChem Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered
10.7.5 EuroChem Recent Development
10.8 Coromandel International
10.8.1 Coromandel International Corporation Information
10.8.2 Coromandel International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Coromandel International Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Coromandel International Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered
10.8.5 Coromandel International Recent Development
10.9 Qatar Fertilizer Company
10.9.1 Qatar Fertilizer Company Corporation Information
10.9.2 Qatar Fertilizer Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Qatar Fertilizer Company Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Qatar Fertilizer Company Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered
10.9.5 Qatar Fertilizer Company Recent Development
10.10 COMPO EXPERT
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 COMPO EXPERT Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 COMPO EXPERT Recent Development
10.11 Omex Agrifuids
10.11.1 Omex Agrifuids Corporation Information
10.11.2 Omex Agrifuids Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Omex Agrifuids Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Omex Agrifuids Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered
10.11.5 Omex Agrifuids Recent Development
10.12 UralChem
10.12.1 UralChem Corporation Information
10.12.2 UralChem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 UralChem Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 UralChem Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered
10.12.5 UralChem Recent Development
10.13 Aries Agro
10.13.1 Aries Agro Corporation Information
10.13.2 Aries Agro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Aries Agro Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Aries Agro Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered
10.13.5 Aries Agro Recent Development
10.14 Bunge
10.14.1 Bunge Corporation Information
10.14.2 Bunge Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Bunge Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Bunge Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered
10.14.5 Bunge Recent Development
11 Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”