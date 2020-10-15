Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Recent Trends, Opportunities and Growth Revenue 2020-2026 | Nutrien Ltd., SQM, ICL

“

The report titled Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1703150/global-water-soluble-compound-fertilizer-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Research Report: Nutrien Ltd., SQM, ICL, Yara International, Haifa Chemicals Limited, The Mosaic Company, EuroChem, Coromandel International, Qatar Fertilizer Company, COMPO EXPERT, Omex Agrifuids, UralChem, Aries Agro, Bunge

Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Segmentation by Product: Liquid Fertilizers

Solid Fertilizers



Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Segmentation by Application: Crops

Vegetables

Fruits

Turf

Others



The Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1703150/global-water-soluble-compound-fertilizer-market

Table of Contents:

1 Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Overview

1.1 Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Product Overview

1.2 Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Liquid Fertilizers

1.2.2 Solid Fertilizers

1.3 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Industry

1.5.1.1 Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer by Application

4.1 Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Segment by Application

4.1.1 Crops

4.1.2 Vegetables

4.1.3 Fruits

4.1.4 Turf

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer by Application

4.5.2 Europe Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer by Application

5 North America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Business

10.1 Nutrien Ltd.

10.1.1 Nutrien Ltd. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nutrien Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Nutrien Ltd. Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Nutrien Ltd. Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered

10.1.5 Nutrien Ltd. Recent Development

10.2 SQM

10.2.1 SQM Corporation Information

10.2.2 SQM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 SQM Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Nutrien Ltd. Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered

10.2.5 SQM Recent Development

10.3 ICL

10.3.1 ICL Corporation Information

10.3.2 ICL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 ICL Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 ICL Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered

10.3.5 ICL Recent Development

10.4 Yara International

10.4.1 Yara International Corporation Information

10.4.2 Yara International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Yara International Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Yara International Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered

10.4.5 Yara International Recent Development

10.5 Haifa Chemicals Limited

10.5.1 Haifa Chemicals Limited Corporation Information

10.5.2 Haifa Chemicals Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Haifa Chemicals Limited Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Haifa Chemicals Limited Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered

10.5.5 Haifa Chemicals Limited Recent Development

10.6 The Mosaic Company

10.6.1 The Mosaic Company Corporation Information

10.6.2 The Mosaic Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 The Mosaic Company Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 The Mosaic Company Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered

10.6.5 The Mosaic Company Recent Development

10.7 EuroChem

10.7.1 EuroChem Corporation Information

10.7.2 EuroChem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 EuroChem Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 EuroChem Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered

10.7.5 EuroChem Recent Development

10.8 Coromandel International

10.8.1 Coromandel International Corporation Information

10.8.2 Coromandel International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Coromandel International Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Coromandel International Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered

10.8.5 Coromandel International Recent Development

10.9 Qatar Fertilizer Company

10.9.1 Qatar Fertilizer Company Corporation Information

10.9.2 Qatar Fertilizer Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Qatar Fertilizer Company Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Qatar Fertilizer Company Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered

10.9.5 Qatar Fertilizer Company Recent Development

10.10 COMPO EXPERT

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 COMPO EXPERT Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 COMPO EXPERT Recent Development

10.11 Omex Agrifuids

10.11.1 Omex Agrifuids Corporation Information

10.11.2 Omex Agrifuids Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Omex Agrifuids Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Omex Agrifuids Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered

10.11.5 Omex Agrifuids Recent Development

10.12 UralChem

10.12.1 UralChem Corporation Information

10.12.2 UralChem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 UralChem Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 UralChem Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered

10.12.5 UralChem Recent Development

10.13 Aries Agro

10.13.1 Aries Agro Corporation Information

10.13.2 Aries Agro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Aries Agro Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Aries Agro Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered

10.13.5 Aries Agro Recent Development

10.14 Bunge

10.14.1 Bunge Corporation Information

10.14.2 Bunge Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Bunge Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Bunge Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Products Offered

10.14.5 Bunge Recent Development

11 Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Water Soluble Compound Fertilizer Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”