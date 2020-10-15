Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Future Growth Trend By Top Key Players: Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, PMD Technologies, Infineon, PrimeSense (Apple), MESA (Heptagon), Melexis, Intersil, Canesta (Microsoft), Espros Photonics, TriDiCam, Broadcom Limited

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors, Global and United States Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, PMD Technologies, Infineon, PrimeSense (Apple), MESA (Heptagon), Melexis, Intersil, Canesta (Microsoft), Espros Photonics, TriDiCam, Broadcom Limited Market Segment by Product Type: , RF-Modulated Light Sources, Range Gated Imagers, Direct Time-Of-Flight Imagers Market Segment by Application: Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Smart Advertising, Entertainment, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 RF-Modulated Light Sources

1.4.3 Range Gated Imagers

1.4.4 Direct Time-Of-Flight Imagers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Smart Advertising

1.5.6 Entertainment

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Industry

1.6.1.1 Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Historical Market Size by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Texas Instruments

12.1.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

12.1.2 Texas Instruments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.1.3 Texas Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Texas Instruments Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

12.1.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

12.2 STMicroelectronics

12.2.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

12.2.2 STMicroelectronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.2.3 STMicroelectronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 STMicroelectronics Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

12.2.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

12.3 PMD Technologies

12.3.1 PMD Technologies Corporation Information

12.3.2 PMD Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.3.3 PMD Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 PMD Technologies Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

12.3.5 PMD Technologies Recent Development

12.4 Infineon

12.4.1 Infineon Corporation Information

12.4.2 Infineon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.4.3 Infineon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Infineon Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

12.4.5 Infineon Recent Development

12.5 PrimeSense (Apple)

12.5.1 PrimeSense (Apple) Corporation Information

12.5.2 PrimeSense (Apple) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.5.3 PrimeSense (Apple) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 PrimeSense (Apple) Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

12.5.5 PrimeSense (Apple) Recent Development

12.6 MESA (Heptagon)

12.6.1 MESA (Heptagon) Corporation Information

12.6.2 MESA (Heptagon) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.6.3 MESA (Heptagon) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 MESA (Heptagon) Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

12.6.5 MESA (Heptagon) Recent Development

12.7 Melexis

12.7.1 Melexis Corporation Information

12.7.2 Melexis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.7.3 Melexis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Melexis Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

12.7.5 Melexis Recent Development

12.8 Intersil

12.8.1 Intersil Corporation Information

12.8.2 Intersil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.8.3 Intersil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Intersil Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

12.8.5 Intersil Recent Development

12.9 Canesta (Microsoft)

12.9.1 Canesta (Microsoft) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Canesta (Microsoft) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.9.3 Canesta (Microsoft) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Canesta (Microsoft) Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

12.9.5 Canesta (Microsoft) Recent Development

12.10 Espros Photonics

12.10.1 Espros Photonics Corporation Information

12.10.2 Espros Photonics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.10.3 Espros Photonics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Espros Photonics Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Products Offered

12.10.5 Espros Photonics Recent Development

12.12 Broadcom Limited

12.12.1 Broadcom Limited Corporation Information

12.12.2 Broadcom Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.12.3 Broadcom Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Broadcom Limited Products Offered

12.12.5 Broadcom Limited Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

