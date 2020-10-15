Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Challenges, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2026 | Hitachi Corporation, Delta Magnet, Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials

“

The report titled Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Research Report: Hitachi Corporation, Delta Magnet, Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials, Dailymag, Sura Magnets, Newland Magnetics, Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group, Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Neorem Magnets

Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Segmentation by Product: Axially Magnetized

Diametrically Magnetized



Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Electronics & Appliances

Medical Equipment

Aerospace

Other



The Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Axially Magnetized

1.3.3 Diametrically Magnetized

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Automotive

1.4.3 Electronics & Appliances

1.4.4 Medical Equipment

1.4.5 Aerospace

1.4.6 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Industry

1.6.1.1 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Industry Trends

2.4.1 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Challenges

2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets as of 2019)

3.4 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Hitachi Corporation

11.1.1 Hitachi Corporation Corporation Information

11.1.2 Hitachi Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Hitachi Corporation Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Hitachi Corporation Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products and Services

11.1.5 Hitachi Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Hitachi Corporation Recent Developments

11.2 Delta Magnet

11.2.1 Delta Magnet Corporation Information

11.2.2 Delta Magnet Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Delta Magnet Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Delta Magnet Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products and Services

11.2.5 Delta Magnet SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Delta Magnet Recent Developments

11.3 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials

11.3.1 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Corporation Information

11.3.2 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products and Services

11.3.5 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Recent Developments

11.4 Dailymag

11.4.1 Dailymag Corporation Information

11.4.2 Dailymag Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Dailymag Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Dailymag Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products and Services

11.4.5 Dailymag SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Dailymag Recent Developments

11.5 Sura Magnets

11.5.1 Sura Magnets Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sura Magnets Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Sura Magnets Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Sura Magnets Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products and Services

11.5.5 Sura Magnets SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Sura Magnets Recent Developments

11.6 Newland Magnetics

11.6.1 Newland Magnetics Corporation Information

11.6.2 Newland Magnetics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 Newland Magnetics Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Newland Magnetics Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products and Services

11.6.5 Newland Magnetics SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Newland Magnetics Recent Developments

11.7 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group

11.7.1 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products and Services

11.7.5 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group Recent Developments

11.8 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

11.8.1 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Corporation Information

11.8.2 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products and Services

11.8.5 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Recent Developments

11.9 Neorem Magnets

11.9.1 Neorem Magnets Corporation Information

11.9.2 Neorem Magnets Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 Neorem Magnets Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Neorem Magnets Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Products and Services

11.9.5 Neorem Magnets SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Neorem Magnets Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Channels

12.2.2 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Distributors

12.3 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnets Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

