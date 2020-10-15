Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Market Share Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Opportunities and Forecasts up to 2027

Real Estate Portfolio Management Software market report comprises of data that can be quite essential when it comes to dominate the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. The statistics are represented in graphical format in this Real Estate Portfolio Management Software market report for a clear understanding on facts and figures. The report provides you the insights which help you have a more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may impinge on the ICT industry in the future, and how to position specific brands in the best way. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates are mentioned in the report.

Real estate portfolio management solutions are designed to assist investors to manage, recognize, and communicate the risks and performance of assets and related investments. The software provides an alternative to spending time, pursuing data, and manually creating reports.

Changing consumer preferences, coupled with an increased necessity for better and faster customer support and handling, are some of the key reasons for the adoption of real estate management software. Moreover, growing urbanization and migration of working-class people into new cities is anticipated to boost the growth of the real estate portfolio management software market.

Key vendors engaged in the Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Market and covered in this report:

1. Accruent

2. Altus Group

3. CoStar Realty Information

4. Kingdee International Software Group

5. MRI Software

6. Oracle

7. Propertybase

8. RealPage

9. SAP SE

10. Yardi Systems

The global real estate portfolio management software market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment type, organization size. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as ERP, PMS, CRM, others. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, SMEs.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global real estate portfolio management software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The real estate portfolio management software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

