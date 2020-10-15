Railway Compressors Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Atlas Copco, ELGi, Dürr Technik

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Railway Compressors market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Railway Compressors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Railway Compressors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Railway Compressors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Railway Compressors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Railway Compressors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Railway Compressors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Railway Compressors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Railway Compressors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Railway Compressors Market Research Report: Atlas Copco, ELGi, Dürr Technik, Gardner Denver, Ingersoll-Rand, EKOM-AIR, Knorr-Bremse, CRRC, REMEZA, Hitachi, BITZER, Voith, Dorin, Mattei Group, Hertz Kompressoren, BOGE, Fushen, GEA, YUJIN Machinery, Kyungwon Machinery, Feihe Compressor, SUCCESS ENGINE

Global Railway Compressors Market Segmentation by Product: Oil-free Scroll Compressors

Oil-injected Screw Compressors

Others



Global Railway Compressors Market Segmentation by Application: Rapid Transit Vehicles

Locomotives

Passenger Coaches



The Railway Compressors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Railway Compressors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Railway Compressors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Railway Compressors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Railway Compressors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Railway Compressors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Railway Compressors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Railway Compressors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Railway Compressors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Railway Compressors Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Oil-free Scroll Compressors

1.3.3 Oil-injected Screw Compressors

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Railway Compressors Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Rapid Transit Vehicles

1.4.3 Locomotives

1.4.4 Passenger Coaches

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Railway Compressors Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Railway Compressors Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Railway Compressors Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Railway Compressors Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Railway Compressors Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Railway Compressors Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Railway Compressors Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Railway Compressors Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Railway Compressors Market Trends

2.3.2 Railway Compressors Market Drivers

2.3.3 Railway Compressors Market Challenges

2.3.4 Railway Compressors Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Railway Compressors Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Railway Compressors Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Railway Compressors Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Railway Compressors Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Railway Compressors Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Railway Compressors Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Railway Compressors Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Railway Compressors Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Railway Compressors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Railway Compressors as of 2019)

3.4 Global Railway Compressors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Railway Compressors Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Railway Compressors Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Railway Compressors Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Railway Compressors Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Railway Compressors Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Railway Compressors Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Railway Compressors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Railway Compressors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Railway Compressors Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Railway Compressors Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Railway Compressors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Railway Compressors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Railway Compressors Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Railway Compressors Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Railway Compressors Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Railway Compressors Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Railway Compressors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Railway Compressors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Railway Compressors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Railway Compressors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Railway Compressors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Railway Compressors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Railway Compressors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Railway Compressors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Railway Compressors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Railway Compressors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Railway Compressors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Railway Compressors Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Railway Compressors Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Railway Compressors Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Railway Compressors Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Railway Compressors Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Railway Compressors Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Railway Compressors Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Railway Compressors Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Railway Compressors Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Railway Compressors Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Railway Compressors Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Railway Compressors Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Railway Compressors Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Railway Compressors Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Railway Compressors Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Railway Compressors Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Railway Compressors Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Railway Compressors Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Railway Compressors Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Railway Compressors Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Atlas Copco

8.1.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information

8.1.2 Atlas Copco Business Overview

8.1.3 Atlas Copco Railway Compressors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Railway Compressors Products and Services

8.1.5 Atlas Copco SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Atlas Copco Recent Developments

8.2 ELGi

8.2.1 ELGi Corporation Information

8.2.2 ELGi Business Overview

8.2.3 ELGi Railway Compressors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Railway Compressors Products and Services

8.2.5 ELGi SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 ELGi Recent Developments

8.3 Dürr Technik

8.3.1 Dürr Technik Corporation Information

8.3.2 Dürr Technik Business Overview

8.3.3 Dürr Technik Railway Compressors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Railway Compressors Products and Services

8.3.5 Dürr Technik SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Dürr Technik Recent Developments

8.4 Gardner Denver

8.4.1 Gardner Denver Corporation Information

8.4.2 Gardner Denver Business Overview

8.4.3 Gardner Denver Railway Compressors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Railway Compressors Products and Services

8.4.5 Gardner Denver SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Gardner Denver Recent Developments

8.5 Ingersoll-Rand

8.5.1 Ingersoll-Rand Corporation Information

8.5.2 Ingersoll-Rand Business Overview

8.5.3 Ingersoll-Rand Railway Compressors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Railway Compressors Products and Services

8.5.5 Ingersoll-Rand SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Ingersoll-Rand Recent Developments

8.6 EKOM-AIR

8.6.1 EKOM-AIR Corporation Information

8.6.2 EKOM-AIR Business Overview

8.6.3 EKOM-AIR Railway Compressors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Railway Compressors Products and Services

8.6.5 EKOM-AIR SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 EKOM-AIR Recent Developments

8.7 Knorr-Bremse

8.7.1 Knorr-Bremse Corporation Information

8.7.2 Knorr-Bremse Business Overview

8.7.3 Knorr-Bremse Railway Compressors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Railway Compressors Products and Services

8.7.5 Knorr-Bremse SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Knorr-Bremse Recent Developments

8.8 CRRC

8.8.1 CRRC Corporation Information

8.8.2 CRRC Business Overview

8.8.3 CRRC Railway Compressors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Railway Compressors Products and Services

8.8.5 CRRC SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 CRRC Recent Developments

8.9 REMEZA

8.9.1 REMEZA Corporation Information

8.9.2 REMEZA Business Overview

8.9.3 REMEZA Railway Compressors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Railway Compressors Products and Services

8.9.5 REMEZA SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 REMEZA Recent Developments

8.10 Hitachi

8.10.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.10.2 Hitachi Business Overview

8.10.3 Hitachi Railway Compressors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Railway Compressors Products and Services

8.10.5 Hitachi SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Hitachi Recent Developments

8.11 BITZER

8.11.1 BITZER Corporation Information

8.11.2 BITZER Business Overview

8.11.3 BITZER Railway Compressors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Railway Compressors Products and Services

8.11.5 BITZER SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 BITZER Recent Developments

8.12 Voith

8.12.1 Voith Corporation Information

8.12.2 Voith Business Overview

8.12.3 Voith Railway Compressors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Railway Compressors Products and Services

8.12.5 Voith SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Voith Recent Developments

8.13 Dorin

8.13.1 Dorin Corporation Information

8.13.2 Dorin Business Overview

8.13.3 Dorin Railway Compressors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Railway Compressors Products and Services

8.13.5 Dorin SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Dorin Recent Developments

8.14 Mattei Group

8.14.1 Mattei Group Corporation Information

8.14.2 Mattei Group Business Overview

8.14.3 Mattei Group Railway Compressors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Railway Compressors Products and Services

8.14.5 Mattei Group SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Mattei Group Recent Developments

8.15 Hertz Kompressoren

8.15.1 Hertz Kompressoren Corporation Information

8.15.2 Hertz Kompressoren Business Overview

8.15.3 Hertz Kompressoren Railway Compressors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Railway Compressors Products and Services

8.15.5 Hertz Kompressoren SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Hertz Kompressoren Recent Developments

8.16 BOGE

8.16.1 BOGE Corporation Information

8.16.2 BOGE Business Overview

8.16.3 BOGE Railway Compressors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Railway Compressors Products and Services

8.16.5 BOGE SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 BOGE Recent Developments

8.17 Fushen

8.17.1 Fushen Corporation Information

8.17.2 Fushen Business Overview

8.17.3 Fushen Railway Compressors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Railway Compressors Products and Services

8.17.5 Fushen SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Fushen Recent Developments

8.18 GEA

8.18.1 GEA Corporation Information

8.18.2 GEA Business Overview

8.18.3 GEA Railway Compressors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Railway Compressors Products and Services

8.18.5 GEA SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 GEA Recent Developments

8.19 YUJIN Machinery

8.19.1 YUJIN Machinery Corporation Information

8.19.2 YUJIN Machinery Business Overview

8.19.3 YUJIN Machinery Railway Compressors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Railway Compressors Products and Services

8.19.5 YUJIN Machinery SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 YUJIN Machinery Recent Developments

8.20 Kyungwon Machinery

8.20.1 Kyungwon Machinery Corporation Information

8.20.2 Kyungwon Machinery Business Overview

8.20.3 Kyungwon Machinery Railway Compressors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Railway Compressors Products and Services

8.20.5 Kyungwon Machinery SWOT Analysis

8.20.6 Kyungwon Machinery Recent Developments

8.21 Feihe Compressor

8.21.1 Feihe Compressor Corporation Information

8.21.2 Feihe Compressor Business Overview

8.21.3 Feihe Compressor Railway Compressors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Railway Compressors Products and Services

8.21.5 Feihe Compressor SWOT Analysis

8.21.6 Feihe Compressor Recent Developments

8.22 SUCCESS ENGINE

8.22.1 SUCCESS ENGINE Corporation Information

8.22.2 SUCCESS ENGINE Business Overview

8.22.3 SUCCESS ENGINE Railway Compressors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Railway Compressors Products and Services

8.22.5 SUCCESS ENGINE SWOT Analysis

8.22.6 SUCCESS ENGINE Recent Developments

9 Railway Compressors Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Railway Compressors Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Railway Compressors Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Railway Compressors Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Railway Compressors Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Railway Compressors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Railway Compressors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Railway Compressors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Railway Compressors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Railway Compressors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Railway Compressors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Railway Compressors Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Railway Compressors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Railway Compressors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Railway Compressors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Railway Compressors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Railway Compressors Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Railway Compressors Sales Channels

11.2.2 Railway Compressors Distributors

11.3 Railway Compressors Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

”