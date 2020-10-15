PVC Electrical Conduits Market 2020 By Regional Statistics, CAGR, Trend & Growth Forecast To 2026 | Atkore International, Cantex, PM Plastic Materials

“
The report titled Global PVC Electrical Conduits Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PVC Electrical Conduits market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PVC Electrical Conduits market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PVC Electrical Conduits market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PVC Electrical Conduits market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PVC Electrical Conduits report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PVC Electrical Conduits report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PVC Electrical Conduits market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PVC Electrical Conduits market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PVC Electrical Conduits market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PVC Electrical Conduits market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PVC Electrical Conduits market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global PVC Electrical Conduits Market Research Report: Atkore International, Cantex, PM Plastic Materials, ABB, Legrand, AKG Group, Electri-Flex, Pipelife, JM Eagle, Prime Conduit, Uniflex, Elydan Group, Dura-Line (Orbia), Evopipes, Precision Plastic Industries, Norpack Industries (K Revanta Group), Sangdong Industries, Tech Tube Ltd, Bangbon Plastic Group
Global PVC Electrical Conduits Market Segmentation by Product: PVC Rigid Conduits
PVC Flexible Conduits
Global PVC Electrical Conduits Market Segmentation by Application: IT and Telecommunications
Energy and Utility
Transportation
Industrial Manufacturing
Others
The PVC Electrical Conduits Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PVC Electrical Conduits market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PVC Electrical Conduits market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the PVC Electrical Conduits market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PVC Electrical Conduits industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global PVC Electrical Conduits market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global PVC Electrical Conduits market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PVC Electrical Conduits market?
Table of Contents:
1 PVC Electrical Conduits Market Overview
1.1 PVC Electrical Conduits Product Overview
1.2 PVC Electrical Conduits Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 PVC Rigid Conduits
1.2.2 PVC Flexible Conduits
1.3 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America PVC Electrical Conduits Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe PVC Electrical Conduits Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PVC Electrical Conduits Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America PVC Electrical Conduits Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PVC Electrical Conduits Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): PVC Electrical Conduits Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the PVC Electrical Conduits Industry
1.5.1.1 PVC Electrical Conduits Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and PVC Electrical Conduits Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for PVC Electrical Conduits Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by PVC Electrical Conduits Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by PVC Electrical Conduits Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players PVC Electrical Conduits Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PVC Electrical Conduits Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 PVC Electrical Conduits Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 PVC Electrical Conduits Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PVC Electrical Conduits Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in PVC Electrical Conduits as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PVC Electrical Conduits Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers PVC Electrical Conduits Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America PVC Electrical Conduits Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America PVC Electrical Conduits Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific PVC Electrical Conduits Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific PVC Electrical Conduits Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe PVC Electrical Conduits Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe PVC Electrical Conduits Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America PVC Electrical Conduits Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America PVC Electrical Conduits Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Electrical Conduits Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Electrical Conduits Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global PVC Electrical Conduits by Application
4.1 PVC Electrical Conduits Segment by Application
4.1.1 IT and Telecommunications
4.1.2 Energy and Utility
4.1.3 Transportation
4.1.4 Industrial Manufacturing
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global PVC Electrical Conduits Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America PVC Electrical Conduits by Application
4.5.2 Europe PVC Electrical Conduits by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific PVC Electrical Conduits by Application
4.5.4 Latin America PVC Electrical Conduits by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa PVC Electrical Conduits by Application
5 North America PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America PVC Electrical Conduits Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America PVC Electrical Conduits Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America PVC Electrical Conduits Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America PVC Electrical Conduits Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe PVC Electrical Conduits Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe PVC Electrical Conduits Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe PVC Electrical Conduits Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe PVC Electrical Conduits Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PVC Electrical Conduits Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PVC Electrical Conduits Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PVC Electrical Conduits Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PVC Electrical Conduits Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America PVC Electrical Conduits Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America PVC Electrical Conduits Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America PVC Electrical Conduits Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America PVC Electrical Conduits Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Electrical Conduits Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Electrical Conduits Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Electrical Conduits Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Electrical Conduits Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E PVC Electrical Conduits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PVC Electrical Conduits Business
10.1 Atkore International
10.1.1 Atkore International Corporation Information
10.1.2 Atkore International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Atkore International PVC Electrical Conduits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Atkore International PVC Electrical Conduits Products Offered
10.1.5 Atkore International Recent Development
10.2 Cantex
10.2.1 Cantex Corporation Information
10.2.2 Cantex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Cantex PVC Electrical Conduits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Atkore International PVC Electrical Conduits Products Offered
10.2.5 Cantex Recent Development
10.3 PM Plastic Materials
10.3.1 PM Plastic Materials Corporation Information
10.3.2 PM Plastic Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 PM Plastic Materials PVC Electrical Conduits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 PM Plastic Materials PVC Electrical Conduits Products Offered
10.3.5 PM Plastic Materials Recent Development
10.4 ABB
10.4.1 ABB Corporation Information
10.4.2 ABB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 ABB PVC Electrical Conduits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 ABB PVC Electrical Conduits Products Offered
10.4.5 ABB Recent Development
10.5 Legrand
10.5.1 Legrand Corporation Information
10.5.2 Legrand Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Legrand PVC Electrical Conduits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Legrand PVC Electrical Conduits Products Offered
10.5.5 Legrand Recent Development
10.6 AKG Group
10.6.1 AKG Group Corporation Information
10.6.2 AKG Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 AKG Group PVC Electrical Conduits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 AKG Group PVC Electrical Conduits Products Offered
10.6.5 AKG Group Recent Development
10.7 Electri-Flex
10.7.1 Electri-Flex Corporation Information
10.7.2 Electri-Flex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Electri-Flex PVC Electrical Conduits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Electri-Flex PVC Electrical Conduits Products Offered
10.7.5 Electri-Flex Recent Development
10.8 Pipelife
10.8.1 Pipelife Corporation Information
10.8.2 Pipelife Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Pipelife PVC Electrical Conduits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Pipelife PVC Electrical Conduits Products Offered
10.8.5 Pipelife Recent Development
10.9 JM Eagle
10.9.1 JM Eagle Corporation Information
10.9.2 JM Eagle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 JM Eagle PVC Electrical Conduits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 JM Eagle PVC Electrical Conduits Products Offered
10.9.5 JM Eagle Recent Development
10.10 Prime Conduit
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 PVC Electrical Conduits Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Prime Conduit PVC Electrical Conduits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Prime Conduit Recent Development
10.11 Uniflex
10.11.1 Uniflex Corporation Information
10.11.2 Uniflex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Uniflex PVC Electrical Conduits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Uniflex PVC Electrical Conduits Products Offered
10.11.5 Uniflex Recent Development
10.12 Elydan Group
10.12.1 Elydan Group Corporation Information
10.12.2 Elydan Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Elydan Group PVC Electrical Conduits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Elydan Group PVC Electrical Conduits Products Offered
10.12.5 Elydan Group Recent Development
10.13 Dura-Line (Orbia)
10.13.1 Dura-Line (Orbia) Corporation Information
10.13.2 Dura-Line (Orbia) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Dura-Line (Orbia) PVC Electrical Conduits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Dura-Line (Orbia) PVC Electrical Conduits Products Offered
10.13.5 Dura-Line (Orbia) Recent Development
10.14 Evopipes
10.14.1 Evopipes Corporation Information
10.14.2 Evopipes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Evopipes PVC Electrical Conduits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Evopipes PVC Electrical Conduits Products Offered
10.14.5 Evopipes Recent Development
10.15 Precision Plastic Industries
10.15.1 Precision Plastic Industries Corporation Information
10.15.2 Precision Plastic Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Precision Plastic Industries PVC Electrical Conduits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Precision Plastic Industries PVC Electrical Conduits Products Offered
10.15.5 Precision Plastic Industries Recent Development
10.16 Norpack Industries (K Revanta Group)
10.16.1 Norpack Industries (K Revanta Group) Corporation Information
10.16.2 Norpack Industries (K Revanta Group) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Norpack Industries (K Revanta Group) PVC Electrical Conduits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Norpack Industries (K Revanta Group) PVC Electrical Conduits Products Offered
10.16.5 Norpack Industries (K Revanta Group) Recent Development
10.17 Sangdong Industries
10.17.1 Sangdong Industries Corporation Information
10.17.2 Sangdong Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Sangdong Industries PVC Electrical Conduits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Sangdong Industries PVC Electrical Conduits Products Offered
10.17.5 Sangdong Industries Recent Development
10.18 Tech Tube Ltd
10.18.1 Tech Tube Ltd Corporation Information
10.18.2 Tech Tube Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Tech Tube Ltd PVC Electrical Conduits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Tech Tube Ltd PVC Electrical Conduits Products Offered
10.18.5 Tech Tube Ltd Recent Development
10.19 Bangbon Plastic Group
10.19.1 Bangbon Plastic Group Corporation Information
10.19.2 Bangbon Plastic Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Bangbon Plastic Group PVC Electrical Conduits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Bangbon Plastic Group PVC Electrical Conduits Products Offered
10.19.5 Bangbon Plastic Group Recent Development
11 PVC Electrical Conduits Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 PVC Electrical Conduits Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 PVC Electrical Conduits Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
