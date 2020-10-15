Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market 2020 Size, Revenue, Growth Factors, Development, Share and Forecast till 2027

Push-to-talk over cellular is a set of devices and communication services. Also, it is a set of processes which comprise two-way communication technology with the support of wireless devices. It mainly comprises push-to-talk voice service for smart phone communications and delivers one-to-one and one-to-many voice communication services through a cellular network. The half-duplex VoIP technology over mobile networks are proliferating the push-to-talk over cellular services for utilizing cellular access resources at its best.

The major drivers boosting the growth of push-to-talk over cellular market are the rise in number of Internet users worldwide, deployment of LTE network, and the proliferation of mobile devices. Moreover, emergence of next-generation 5G network is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years. However, the presence of gaps and latency in communication hampers the push-to-talk over cellular market growth.

The global push-to-talk over cellular market is segmented on the basis of component and application. Based on component, the push-to-talk over cellular market is segmented as equipment, software, and services. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as public safety and security, construction, energy and utility, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, government and defense, travel and hospitality, and others.

Key vendors engaged in the Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market and covered in this report:

1. AT and T

2. Bell Canada

3. Kyocera

4. Mobile Tornado

5. Motorola Solutions

6. Qualcomm Technologies

7. Simoco Wireless Solutions

8. Sonim Technologies

9. Sprint Corporation

10. Verizon Communications

Scope of the study:

The research on the Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

