PES Resin Market Outlook By Product, Application And End-Use Forecast To 2026 | Solvay, BASF, Sumitomo

The report titled Global PES Resin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PES Resin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PES Resin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PES Resin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PES Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PES Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PES Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PES Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PES Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PES Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PES Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PES Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global PES Resin Market Research Report: Solvay, BASF, Sumitomo, Foshan Plolima, JUSEP, Jiangmen Youju, Shandong Horan, PSF New Materials

Global PES Resin Market Segmentation by Product: PES Powder Grade

PES Granule Grade



Global PES Resin Market Segmentation by Application: Electronics and Electrical

Auto Parts

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Others



The PES Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PES Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PES Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PES Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PES Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PES Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PES Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PES Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 PES Resin Market Overview

1.1 PES Resin Product Overview

1.2 PES Resin Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PES Powder Grade

1.2.2 PES Granule Grade

1.3 Global PES Resin Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global PES Resin Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global PES Resin Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global PES Resin Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global PES Resin Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global PES Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global PES Resin Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global PES Resin Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global PES Resin Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global PES Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America PES Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe PES Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PES Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America PES Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PES Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): PES Resin Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the PES Resin Industry

1.5.1.1 PES Resin Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and PES Resin Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for PES Resin Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global PES Resin Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PES Resin Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by PES Resin Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players PES Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PES Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PES Resin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PES Resin Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PES Resin Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in PES Resin as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PES Resin Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PES Resin Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global PES Resin Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global PES Resin Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global PES Resin Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global PES Resin Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global PES Resin Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global PES Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global PES Resin Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global PES Resin Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global PES Resin Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global PES Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America PES Resin Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America PES Resin Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific PES Resin Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific PES Resin Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe PES Resin Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe PES Resin Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America PES Resin Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America PES Resin Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa PES Resin Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa PES Resin Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global PES Resin by Application

4.1 PES Resin Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electronics and Electrical

4.1.2 Auto Parts

4.1.3 Food Industry

4.1.4 Medical Industry

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global PES Resin Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global PES Resin Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global PES Resin Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions PES Resin Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America PES Resin by Application

4.5.2 Europe PES Resin by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific PES Resin by Application

4.5.4 Latin America PES Resin by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa PES Resin by Application

5 North America PES Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America PES Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America PES Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America PES Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America PES Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe PES Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe PES Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe PES Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe PES Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe PES Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific PES Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PES Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PES Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PES Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PES Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America PES Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America PES Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America PES Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America PES Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America PES Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa PES Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PES Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PES Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PES Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PES Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PES Resin Business

10.1 Solvay

10.1.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.1.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Solvay PES Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Solvay PES Resin Products Offered

10.1.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.2 BASF

10.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.2.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 BASF PES Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Solvay PES Resin Products Offered

10.2.5 BASF Recent Development

10.3 Sumitomo

10.3.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sumitomo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Sumitomo PES Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sumitomo PES Resin Products Offered

10.3.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

10.4 Foshan Plolima

10.4.1 Foshan Plolima Corporation Information

10.4.2 Foshan Plolima Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Foshan Plolima PES Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Foshan Plolima PES Resin Products Offered

10.4.5 Foshan Plolima Recent Development

10.5 JUSEP

10.5.1 JUSEP Corporation Information

10.5.2 JUSEP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 JUSEP PES Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 JUSEP PES Resin Products Offered

10.5.5 JUSEP Recent Development

10.6 Jiangmen Youju

10.6.1 Jiangmen Youju Corporation Information

10.6.2 Jiangmen Youju Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Jiangmen Youju PES Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Jiangmen Youju PES Resin Products Offered

10.6.5 Jiangmen Youju Recent Development

10.7 Shandong Horan

10.7.1 Shandong Horan Corporation Information

10.7.2 Shandong Horan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Shandong Horan PES Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Shandong Horan PES Resin Products Offered

10.7.5 Shandong Horan Recent Development

10.8 PSF New Materials

10.8.1 PSF New Materials Corporation Information

10.8.2 PSF New Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 PSF New Materials PES Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 PSF New Materials PES Resin Products Offered

10.8.5 PSF New Materials Recent Development

11 PES Resin Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PES Resin Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PES Resin Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

