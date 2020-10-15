PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size 2020 Manufacturers, Suppliers, Export Research Report and Forecast to 2026 | BASF, Changchun, Lanxess

“

The report titled Global PBT Engineering Plastics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PBT Engineering Plastics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PBT Engineering Plastics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PBT Engineering Plastics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PBT Engineering Plastics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PBT Engineering Plastics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PBT Engineering Plastics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PBT Engineering Plastics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PBT Engineering Plastics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PBT Engineering Plastics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PBT Engineering Plastics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PBT Engineering Plastics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global PBT Engineering Plastics Market Research Report: BASF, Changchun, Lanxess, Sabic, Shinkong, DuPont, DSM, Mitsubishi, Ticona (Celanese), WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin), Kolon, Toray, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, BlueStar, LG Chem, Nan Ya, Evonik

Global PBT Engineering Plastics Market Segmentation by Product: Unreinforced Grade

Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced

Flame-retardant Grade

Others



Global PBT Engineering Plastics Market Segmentation by Application: Automobile Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Mechanical Equipment

Others



The PBT Engineering Plastics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PBT Engineering Plastics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PBT Engineering Plastics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PBT Engineering Plastics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PBT Engineering Plastics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PBT Engineering Plastics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PBT Engineering Plastics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PBT Engineering Plastics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top PBT Engineering Plastics Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Unreinforced Grade

1.3.3 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced

1.3.4 Flame-retardant Grade

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Automobile Industry

1.4.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.4.4 Mechanical Equipment

1.4.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): PBT Engineering Plastics Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the PBT Engineering Plastics Industry

1.6.1.1 PBT Engineering Plastics Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and PBT Engineering Plastics Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for PBT Engineering Plastics Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top PBT Engineering Plastics Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 PBT Engineering Plastics Industry Trends

2.4.1 PBT Engineering Plastics Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 PBT Engineering Plastics Market Challenges

2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key PBT Engineering Plastics Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top PBT Engineering Plastics Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PBT Engineering Plastics Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers PBT Engineering Plastics by Revenue

3.2.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in PBT Engineering Plastics as of 2019)

3.4 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers PBT Engineering Plastics Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PBT Engineering Plastics Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers PBT Engineering Plastics Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 PBT Engineering Plastics Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 PBT Engineering Plastics Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size by Application

5.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 PBT Engineering Plastics Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 PBT Engineering Plastics Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America PBT Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America PBT Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America PBT Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America PBT Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America PBT Engineering Plastics Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe PBT Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe PBT Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe PBT Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe PBT Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe PBT Engineering Plastics Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific PBT Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific PBT Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific PBT Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific PBT Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific PBT Engineering Plastics Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America PBT Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America PBT Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America PBT Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America PBT Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America PBT Engineering Plastics Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa PBT Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa PBT Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa PBT Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa PBT Engineering Plastics Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 BASF PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF PBT Engineering Plastics Products and Services

11.1.5 BASF SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 BASF Recent Developments

11.2 Changchun

11.2.1 Changchun Corporation Information

11.2.2 Changchun Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Changchun PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Changchun PBT Engineering Plastics Products and Services

11.2.5 Changchun SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Changchun Recent Developments

11.3 Lanxess

11.3.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

11.3.2 Lanxess Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Lanxess PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Lanxess PBT Engineering Plastics Products and Services

11.3.5 Lanxess SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Lanxess Recent Developments

11.4 Sabic

11.4.1 Sabic Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sabic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Sabic PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Sabic PBT Engineering Plastics Products and Services

11.4.5 Sabic SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Sabic Recent Developments

11.5 Shinkong

11.5.1 Shinkong Corporation Information

11.5.2 Shinkong Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Shinkong PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Shinkong PBT Engineering Plastics Products and Services

11.5.5 Shinkong SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Shinkong Recent Developments

11.6 DuPont

11.6.1 DuPont Corporation Information

11.6.2 DuPont Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 DuPont PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 DuPont PBT Engineering Plastics Products and Services

11.6.5 DuPont SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 DuPont Recent Developments

11.7 DSM

11.7.1 DSM Corporation Information

11.7.2 DSM Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 DSM PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 DSM PBT Engineering Plastics Products and Services

11.7.5 DSM SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 DSM Recent Developments

11.8 Mitsubishi

11.8.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

11.8.2 Mitsubishi Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 Mitsubishi PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Mitsubishi PBT Engineering Plastics Products and Services

11.8.5 Mitsubishi SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Mitsubishi Recent Developments

11.9 Ticona (Celanese)

11.9.1 Ticona (Celanese) Corporation Information

11.9.2 Ticona (Celanese) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 Ticona (Celanese) PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Ticona (Celanese) PBT Engineering Plastics Products and Services

11.9.5 Ticona (Celanese) SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Ticona (Celanese) Recent Developments

11.10 WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin)

11.10.1 WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin) Corporation Information

11.10.2 WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin) PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin) PBT Engineering Plastics Products and Services

11.10.5 WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin) SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin) Recent Developments

11.11 Kolon

11.11.1 Kolon Corporation Information

11.11.2 Kolon Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Kolon PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Kolon PBT Engineering Plastics Products and Services

11.11.5 Kolon SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Kolon Recent Developments

11.12 Toray

11.12.1 Toray Corporation Information

11.12.2 Toray Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 Toray PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Toray PBT Engineering Plastics Products and Services

11.12.5 Toray SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Toray Recent Developments

11.13 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

11.13.1 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Corporation Information

11.13.2 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group PBT Engineering Plastics Products and Services

11.13.5 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Recent Developments

11.14 BlueStar

11.14.1 BlueStar Corporation Information

11.14.2 BlueStar Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.14.3 BlueStar PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 BlueStar PBT Engineering Plastics Products and Services

11.14.5 BlueStar SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 BlueStar Recent Developments

11.15 LG Chem

11.15.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

11.15.2 LG Chem Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.15.3 LG Chem PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 LG Chem PBT Engineering Plastics Products and Services

11.15.5 LG Chem SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 LG Chem Recent Developments

11.16 Nan Ya

11.16.1 Nan Ya Corporation Information

11.16.2 Nan Ya Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.16.3 Nan Ya PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Nan Ya PBT Engineering Plastics Products and Services

11.16.5 Nan Ya SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Nan Ya Recent Developments

11.17 Evonik

11.17.1 Evonik Corporation Information

11.17.2 Evonik Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.17.3 Evonik PBT Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Evonik PBT Engineering Plastics Products and Services

11.17.5 Evonik SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Evonik Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Channels

12.2.2 PBT Engineering Plastics Distributors

12.3 PBT Engineering Plastics Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America PBT Engineering Plastics Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe PBT Engineering Plastics Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific PBT Engineering Plastics Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America PBT Engineering Plastics Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa PBT Engineering Plastics Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”