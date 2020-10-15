Passenger Car Aerodynamic Components Market 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast and Top Key Players Valeo, Magna International Inc., HBPO GmbH, Röchling Group, INOAC Corporation, Polytec Holding AG, REHAU Ltd., SMP Deutschland GmbH, and SRG Global among others

Latest market study on “Passenger Car Aerodynamic Components Market to 2027 by Mechanism (Active system, Passive System); by Vehicle Type (Electric Vehicle, ICE), by and Application (Air Dam, Diffuser, Gap Fairing, Grille Shutter, Side Skirts, Spoiler, Front Splitter); – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the passenger car aerodynamic components market is estimated to reach US$ 13.16 Bn by 2027 from US$ 8.33 Bn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The major companies offering passenger car aerodynamic components market include Plasman Group, Valeo, Magna International Inc., HBPO GmbH, Röchling Group, INOAC Corporation, Polytec Holding AG, REHAU Ltd., SMP Deutschland GmbH, and SRG Global among others.

The aerodynamic performance of an electric car has a significant influence on the power performance, economy, handling stability, and ride comfort of the vehicle. The research about effects on performance caused by the arrangement of the power battery pack is increasing day by day. Because of its large size and weight, it is difficult for the electric vehicle power battery pack to find a suitable space for the layout. Currently, many Chinese electric car manufacturers arrange battery pack in the area of automobile chassis. Restricted by the design of chassis, a bulky battery pack is generally lower down to electric vehicle chassis. This change of the structure will cause a certain influence on the aerodynamic performance of an electric vehicle. After all, the power used to overcome air resistance cannot be recovered, in an electric vehicle. In town, a massive electric car is practical because it can retrieve a large part of the energy, which it uses to accelerate when running up to the next red traffic light through regenerative braking. The situation is, however, totally unusual on long journeys.

But from speeds around 70 km/h (43.5 mph), the inertia and the rolling resistance take second place to aerodynamic drag despite the type of car. The energy needed to overcome that drag is lost. Thus, adroit aerodynamics measures are so crucial for an electric vehicle to ensure high efficiency and, therefore, a reach suitable for long-haul routes. Owing to their large battery, electric vehicles have a closed and very fluid underfloor. This is a plus point for achieving a very low drag coefficient and a considerable advantage. Additionally, active aerodynamics systems will assist in developing the real driving range of electric vehicles.

