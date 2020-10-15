Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Johnson Controls, SunPower Corporation, Kingspan Group

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Research Report: Johnson Controls, SunPower Corporation, Kingspan Group, General Electric, Integrated Environmental Solutions, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric

Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Segmentation by Product: Lighting

Walls & Roofs

HVAC Systems

Others



Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial

Residential



The Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Lighting

1.4.3 Walls & Roofs

1.4.4 HVAC Systems

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Country

6.1.1 North America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Country

7.1.1 Europe Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Johnson Controls

11.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

11.1.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Johnson Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Johnson Controls Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Products Offered

11.1.5 Johnson Controls Related Developments

11.2 SunPower Corporation

11.2.1 SunPower Corporation Corporation Information

11.2.2 SunPower Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 SunPower Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 SunPower Corporation Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Products Offered

11.2.5 SunPower Corporation Related Developments

11.3 Kingspan Group

11.3.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information

11.3.2 Kingspan Group Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Kingspan Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Kingspan Group Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Products Offered

11.3.5 Kingspan Group Related Developments

11.4 General Electric

11.4.1 General Electric Corporation Information

11.4.2 General Electric Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 General Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 General Electric Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Products Offered

11.4.5 General Electric Related Developments

11.5 Integrated Environmental Solutions

11.5.1 Integrated Environmental Solutions Corporation Information

11.5.2 Integrated Environmental Solutions Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Integrated Environmental Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Integrated Environmental Solutions Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Products Offered

11.5.5 Integrated Environmental Solutions Related Developments

11.6 Siemens AG

11.6.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

11.6.2 Siemens AG Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Siemens AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Siemens AG Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Products Offered

11.6.5 Siemens AG Related Developments

11.7 Schneider Electric

11.7.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

11.7.2 Schneider Electric Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Schneider Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Schneider Electric Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Products Offered

11.7.5 Schneider Electric Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”