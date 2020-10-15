Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Abengoa SA, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., Clariant International Ltd.

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market Research Report: Abengoa SA, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., Clariant International Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fiberight LLC, Gevo Inc., GranBio Investimentos SA, Iogen Corp., Neste Oyj, New Energy Blue LLC

Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market Segmentation by Product: Biochemical

Thermochemical



Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Aviation

Others



The Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Biochemical

1.3.3 Thermochemical

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Automotive

1.4.3 Aviation

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Industry Trends

2.4.1 Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market Trends

2.4.2 Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market Drivers

2.4.3 Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market Challenges

2.4.4 Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel as of 2019)

3.4 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Abengoa SA

11.1.1 Abengoa SA Corporation Information

11.1.2 Abengoa SA Business Overview

11.1.3 Abengoa SA Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Abengoa SA Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Products and Services

11.1.5 Abengoa SA SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Abengoa SA Recent Developments

11.2 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.

11.2.1 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. Corporation Information

11.2.2 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. Business Overview

11.2.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Products and Services

11.2.5 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. Recent Developments

11.3 Clariant International Ltd.

11.3.1 Clariant International Ltd. Corporation Information

11.3.2 Clariant International Ltd. Business Overview

11.3.3 Clariant International Ltd. Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Clariant International Ltd. Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Products and Services

11.3.5 Clariant International Ltd. SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Clariant International Ltd. Recent Developments

11.4 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

11.4.1 DuPont de Nemours Inc. Corporation Information

11.4.2 DuPont de Nemours Inc. Business Overview

11.4.3 DuPont de Nemours Inc. Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 DuPont de Nemours Inc. Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Products and Services

11.4.5 DuPont de Nemours Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc. Recent Developments

11.5 Fiberight LLC

11.5.1 Fiberight LLC Corporation Information

11.5.2 Fiberight LLC Business Overview

11.5.3 Fiberight LLC Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Fiberight LLC Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Products and Services

11.5.5 Fiberight LLC SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Fiberight LLC Recent Developments

11.6 Gevo Inc.

11.6.1 Gevo Inc. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Gevo Inc. Business Overview

11.6.3 Gevo Inc. Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Gevo Inc. Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Products and Services

11.6.5 Gevo Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Gevo Inc. Recent Developments

11.7 GranBio Investimentos SA

11.7.1 GranBio Investimentos SA Corporation Information

11.7.2 GranBio Investimentos SA Business Overview

11.7.3 GranBio Investimentos SA Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 GranBio Investimentos SA Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Products and Services

11.7.5 GranBio Investimentos SA SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 GranBio Investimentos SA Recent Developments

11.8 Iogen Corp.

11.8.1 Iogen Corp. Corporation Information

11.8.2 Iogen Corp. Business Overview

11.8.3 Iogen Corp. Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Iogen Corp. Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Products and Services

11.8.5 Iogen Corp. SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Iogen Corp. Recent Developments

11.9 Neste Oyj

11.9.1 Neste Oyj Corporation Information

11.9.2 Neste Oyj Business Overview

11.9.3 Neste Oyj Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Neste Oyj Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Products and Services

11.9.5 Neste Oyj SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Neste Oyj Recent Developments

11.10 New Energy Blue LLC

11.10.1 New Energy Blue LLC Corporation Information

11.10.2 New Energy Blue LLC Business Overview

11.10.3 New Energy Blue LLC Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 New Energy Blue LLC Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Products and Services

11.10.5 New Energy Blue LLC SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 New Energy Blue LLC Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales Channels

12.2.2 Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Distributors

12.3 Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

