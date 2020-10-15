Global Tape Storage Market 2020 By Top Companies, Product Type, Demand, Trend And Forecast 2027

Global Tape Storage Market – Scope of the Report

Tape Storage Market business research report assesses the current as well as upcoming performance of the market, also brand-new trends in the market. It provides product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the market including price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product. The market statistics within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the market dynamics.

Tape storage is a system that is used for storing digital information on a magnetic tape. Magnetic tape was initially used for data storage, but now it is used for system backup, data exchange, data archive. High data storage capacity, long-term durability, and low cost are some of the key factors driving the growth of the tape storage market. Moreover, increase the volume of data in the enterprises, and magnetic tape storage is the best option for the long-term high-capacity data back-up and archiving. This factor is influencing the growth of the tape storage market during the forecast period.

The “Global Tape Storage Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the tape storage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview tape storage market with detailed market segmentation as technology, component, end-user, industry vertical, and geography. The global tape storage market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading tape storage market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the tape storage market.

Competitive Landscape: Tape Storage Market: Dell Inc., FUJIFILM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Oracle Corporation, Overland Tandberg, Quantum Corporation, Seagate Technology LLC, Spectra Logic Corporation

Tape storage is used to protect organization data from cyber-attacks by eliminating the option of network connectivity. The rise in the number of ransomware attacks and an increase in cybersecurity threats are the prime factor driving the growth of the tape storage market. However, high initial investment and the necessity to keep the magnetic tape in a clean environment may restraint the growth of the tape storage market. Further, rapid growth in industrialization is a rise in the number of organizations across the globe that increases the demand for data backup which expected to boost the growth of the tape storage market.

Tape Storage Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

