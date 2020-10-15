E-textiles and Smart Clothing Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Textronics, Milliken, Toray Industries

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global E-textiles and Smart Clothing market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global E-textiles and Smart Clothing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The E-textiles and Smart Clothing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the E-textiles and Smart Clothing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global E-textiles and Smart Clothing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global E-textiles and Smart Clothing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global E-textiles and Smart Clothing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global E-textiles and Smart Clothing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global E-textiles and Smart Clothing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Market Research Report: Textronics, Milliken, Toray Industries, Peratech, DuPont, Clothing+, Outlast, D3o lab, Schoeller Textiles AG, Texas Instruments, Exo2, Vista Medical Ltd., Ohmatex ApS, Interactive Wear AG, Intelligent Textiles Ltd., LifeSense Group, Mitsufuji Corporation, Xenoma

Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Market Segmentation by Product: Embedded E-textiles

Laminated E-textiles

Non-electronic Smart Clothing



Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Market Segmentation by Application: Military Uses

Civil Uses

Healthcare Uses

Other



The E-textiles and Smart Clothing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global E-textiles and Smart Clothing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global E-textiles and Smart Clothing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the E-textiles and Smart Clothing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in E-textiles and Smart Clothing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global E-textiles and Smart Clothing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global E-textiles and Smart Clothing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global E-textiles and Smart Clothing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top E-textiles and Smart Clothing Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Embedded E-textiles

1.3.3 Laminated E-textiles

1.3.4 Non-electronic Smart Clothing

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Military Uses

1.4.3 Civil Uses

1.4.4 Healthcare Uses

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top E-textiles and Smart Clothing Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 E-textiles and Smart Clothing Industry Trends

2.4.1 E-textiles and Smart Clothing Market Trends

2.4.2 E-textiles and Smart Clothing Market Drivers

2.4.3 E-textiles and Smart Clothing Market Challenges

2.4.4 E-textiles and Smart Clothing Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key E-textiles and Smart Clothing Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top E-textiles and Smart Clothing Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers E-textiles and Smart Clothing by Revenue

3.2.1 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in E-textiles and Smart Clothing as of 2019)

3.4 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers E-textiles and Smart Clothing Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into E-textiles and Smart Clothing Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers E-textiles and Smart Clothing Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 E-textiles and Smart Clothing Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 E-textiles and Smart Clothing Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Market Size by Application

5.1 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 E-textiles and Smart Clothing Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 E-textiles and Smart Clothing Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America E-textiles and Smart Clothing Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America E-textiles and Smart Clothing Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America E-textiles and Smart Clothing Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America E-textiles and Smart Clothing Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America E-textiles and Smart Clothing Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe E-textiles and Smart Clothing Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe E-textiles and Smart Clothing Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe E-textiles and Smart Clothing Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe E-textiles and Smart Clothing Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe E-textiles and Smart Clothing Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific E-textiles and Smart Clothing Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific E-textiles and Smart Clothing Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific E-textiles and Smart Clothing Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific E-textiles and Smart Clothing Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific E-textiles and Smart Clothing Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America E-textiles and Smart Clothing Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America E-textiles and Smart Clothing Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America E-textiles and Smart Clothing Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America E-textiles and Smart Clothing Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America E-textiles and Smart Clothing Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa E-textiles and Smart Clothing Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa E-textiles and Smart Clothing Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa E-textiles and Smart Clothing Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa E-textiles and Smart Clothing Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Textronics

11.1.1 Textronics Corporation Information

11.1.2 Textronics Business Overview

11.1.3 Textronics E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Textronics E-textiles and Smart Clothing Products and Services

11.1.5 Textronics SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Textronics Recent Developments

11.2 Milliken

11.2.1 Milliken Corporation Information

11.2.2 Milliken Business Overview

11.2.3 Milliken E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Milliken E-textiles and Smart Clothing Products and Services

11.2.5 Milliken SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Milliken Recent Developments

11.3 Toray Industries

11.3.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

11.3.2 Toray Industries Business Overview

11.3.3 Toray Industries E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Toray Industries E-textiles and Smart Clothing Products and Services

11.3.5 Toray Industries SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Toray Industries Recent Developments

11.4 Peratech

11.4.1 Peratech Corporation Information

11.4.2 Peratech Business Overview

11.4.3 Peratech E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Peratech E-textiles and Smart Clothing Products and Services

11.4.5 Peratech SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Peratech Recent Developments

11.5 DuPont

11.5.1 DuPont Corporation Information

11.5.2 DuPont Business Overview

11.5.3 DuPont E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 DuPont E-textiles and Smart Clothing Products and Services

11.5.5 DuPont SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 DuPont Recent Developments

11.6 Clothing+

11.6.1 Clothing+ Corporation Information

11.6.2 Clothing+ Business Overview

11.6.3 Clothing+ E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Clothing+ E-textiles and Smart Clothing Products and Services

11.6.5 Clothing+ SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Clothing+ Recent Developments

11.7 Outlast

11.7.1 Outlast Corporation Information

11.7.2 Outlast Business Overview

11.7.3 Outlast E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Outlast E-textiles and Smart Clothing Products and Services

11.7.5 Outlast SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Outlast Recent Developments

11.8 D3o lab

11.8.1 D3o lab Corporation Information

11.8.2 D3o lab Business Overview

11.8.3 D3o lab E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 D3o lab E-textiles and Smart Clothing Products and Services

11.8.5 D3o lab SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 D3o lab Recent Developments

11.9 Schoeller Textiles AG

11.9.1 Schoeller Textiles AG Corporation Information

11.9.2 Schoeller Textiles AG Business Overview

11.9.3 Schoeller Textiles AG E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Schoeller Textiles AG E-textiles and Smart Clothing Products and Services

11.9.5 Schoeller Textiles AG SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Schoeller Textiles AG Recent Developments

11.10 Texas Instruments

11.10.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

11.10.2 Texas Instruments Business Overview

11.10.3 Texas Instruments E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Texas Instruments E-textiles and Smart Clothing Products and Services

11.10.5 Texas Instruments SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Texas Instruments Recent Developments

11.11 Exo2

11.11.1 Exo2 Corporation Information

11.11.2 Exo2 Business Overview

11.11.3 Exo2 E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Exo2 E-textiles and Smart Clothing Products and Services

11.11.5 Exo2 SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Exo2 Recent Developments

11.12 Vista Medical Ltd.

11.12.1 Vista Medical Ltd. Corporation Information

11.12.2 Vista Medical Ltd. Business Overview

11.12.3 Vista Medical Ltd. E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Vista Medical Ltd. E-textiles and Smart Clothing Products and Services

11.12.5 Vista Medical Ltd. SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Vista Medical Ltd. Recent Developments

11.13 Ohmatex ApS

11.13.1 Ohmatex ApS Corporation Information

11.13.2 Ohmatex ApS Business Overview

11.13.3 Ohmatex ApS E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Ohmatex ApS E-textiles and Smart Clothing Products and Services

11.13.5 Ohmatex ApS SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Ohmatex ApS Recent Developments

11.14 Interactive Wear AG

11.14.1 Interactive Wear AG Corporation Information

11.14.2 Interactive Wear AG Business Overview

11.14.3 Interactive Wear AG E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Interactive Wear AG E-textiles and Smart Clothing Products and Services

11.14.5 Interactive Wear AG SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Interactive Wear AG Recent Developments

11.15 Intelligent Textiles Ltd.

11.15.1 Intelligent Textiles Ltd. Corporation Information

11.15.2 Intelligent Textiles Ltd. Business Overview

11.15.3 Intelligent Textiles Ltd. E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Intelligent Textiles Ltd. E-textiles and Smart Clothing Products and Services

11.15.5 Intelligent Textiles Ltd. SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Intelligent Textiles Ltd. Recent Developments

11.16 LifeSense Group

11.16.1 LifeSense Group Corporation Information

11.16.2 LifeSense Group Business Overview

11.16.3 LifeSense Group E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 LifeSense Group E-textiles and Smart Clothing Products and Services

11.16.5 LifeSense Group SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 LifeSense Group Recent Developments

11.17 Mitsufuji Corporation

11.17.1 Mitsufuji Corporation Corporation Information

11.17.2 Mitsufuji Corporation Business Overview

11.17.3 Mitsufuji Corporation E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Mitsufuji Corporation E-textiles and Smart Clothing Products and Services

11.17.5 Mitsufuji Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Mitsufuji Corporation Recent Developments

11.18 Xenoma

11.18.1 Xenoma Corporation Information

11.18.2 Xenoma Business Overview

11.18.3 Xenoma E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Xenoma E-textiles and Smart Clothing Products and Services

11.18.5 Xenoma SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 Xenoma Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 E-textiles and Smart Clothing Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales Channels

12.2.2 E-textiles and Smart Clothing Distributors

12.3 E-textiles and Smart Clothing Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global E-textiles and Smart Clothing Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America E-textiles and Smart Clothing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America E-textiles and Smart Clothing Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe E-textiles and Smart Clothing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe E-textiles and Smart Clothing Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific E-textiles and Smart Clothing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific E-textiles and Smart Clothing Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America E-textiles and Smart Clothing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America E-textiles and Smart Clothing Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa E-textiles and Smart Clothing Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa E-textiles and Smart Clothing Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa E-textiles and Smart Clothing Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”