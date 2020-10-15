Butane-2,3-diol Market Size by Manufacturers, Regions, And Forecast to 2026 | Lanzatech, Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering, Yancheng Huade Biological

“

The report titled Global Butane-2,3-diol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Butane-2,3-diol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Butane-2,3-diol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Butane-2,3-diol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Butane-2,3-diol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Butane-2,3-diol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Butane-2,3-diol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Butane-2,3-diol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Butane-2,3-diol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Butane-2,3-diol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Butane-2,3-diol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Butane-2,3-diol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Butane-2,3-diol Market Research Report: Lanzatech, Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering, Yancheng Huade Biological, Glory

Global Butane-2,3-diol Market Segmentation by Product: Content 90%-95%

Content＞95%



Global Butane-2,3-diol Market Segmentation by Application: Chemical Solvent

Food and Beverage Additive

Others



The Butane-2,3-diol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Butane-2,3-diol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Butane-2,3-diol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Butane-2,3-diol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Butane-2,3-diol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Butane-2,3-diol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Butane-2,3-diol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Butane-2,3-diol market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Butane-2,3-diol Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Butane-2,3-diol Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Content 90%-95%

1.3.3 Content＞95%

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Butane-2,3-diol Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Chemical Solvent

1.4.3 Food and Beverage Additive

1.4.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Butane-2,3-diol Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Butane-2,3-diol Industry

1.6.1.1 Butane-2,3-diol Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Butane-2,3-diol Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Butane-2,3-diol Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Butane-2,3-diol Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Butane-2,3-diol Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Butane-2,3-diol Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Butane-2,3-diol Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Butane-2,3-diol Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Butane-2,3-diol Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Butane-2,3-diol Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Butane-2,3-diol Industry Trends

2.4.1 Butane-2,3-diol Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Butane-2,3-diol Market Challenges

2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Butane-2,3-diol Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Butane-2,3-diol Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Butane-2,3-diol Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Butane-2,3-diol Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Butane-2,3-diol Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Butane-2,3-diol by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Butane-2,3-diol Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Butane-2,3-diol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Butane-2,3-diol Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Butane-2,3-diol as of 2019)

3.4 Global Butane-2,3-diol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Butane-2,3-diol Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Butane-2,3-diol Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Butane-2,3-diol Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Butane-2,3-diol Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Butane-2,3-diol Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Butane-2,3-diol Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Butane-2,3-diol Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Butane-2,3-diol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Butane-2,3-diol Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Butane-2,3-diol Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Butane-2,3-diol Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Butane-2,3-diol Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Butane-2,3-diol Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Butane-2,3-diol Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Butane-2,3-diol Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Butane-2,3-diol Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Butane-2,3-diol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Butane-2,3-diol Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Butane-2,3-diol Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Butane-2,3-diol Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Butane-2,3-diol Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Butane-2,3-diol Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Butane-2,3-diol Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Butane-2,3-diol Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Butane-2,3-diol Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Butane-2,3-diol Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Butane-2,3-diol Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Butane-2,3-diol Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Butane-2,3-diol Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Butane-2,3-diol Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Butane-2,3-diol Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Butane-2,3-diol Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Butane-2,3-diol Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Butane-2,3-diol Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Butane-2,3-diol Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Butane-2,3-diol Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Butane-2,3-diol Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Butane-2,3-diol Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Butane-2,3-diol Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Butane-2,3-diol Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Butane-2,3-diol Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Butane-2,3-diol Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Butane-2,3-diol Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Butane-2,3-diol Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Butane-2,3-diol Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Butane-2,3-diol Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Butane-2,3-diol Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Butane-2,3-diol Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Butane-2,3-diol Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Lanzatech

11.1.1 Lanzatech Corporation Information

11.1.2 Lanzatech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Lanzatech Butane-2,3-diol Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Lanzatech Butane-2,3-diol Products and Services

11.1.5 Lanzatech SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Lanzatech Recent Developments

11.2 Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering

11.2.1 Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering Corporation Information

11.2.2 Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering Butane-2,3-diol Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering Butane-2,3-diol Products and Services

11.2.5 Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering Recent Developments

11.3 Yancheng Huade Biological

11.3.1 Yancheng Huade Biological Corporation Information

11.3.2 Yancheng Huade Biological Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Yancheng Huade Biological Butane-2,3-diol Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Yancheng Huade Biological Butane-2,3-diol Products and Services

11.3.5 Yancheng Huade Biological SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Yancheng Huade Biological Recent Developments

11.4 Glory

11.4.1 Glory Corporation Information

11.4.2 Glory Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Glory Butane-2,3-diol Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Glory Butane-2,3-diol Products and Services

11.4.5 Glory SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Glory Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Butane-2,3-diol Sales Channels

12.2.2 Butane-2,3-diol Distributors

12.3 Butane-2,3-diol Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Butane-2,3-diol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Butane-2,3-diol Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Butane-2,3-diol Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Butane-2,3-diol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Butane-2,3-diol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Butane-2,3-diol Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Butane-2,3-diol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Butane-2,3-diol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Butane-2,3-diol Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Butane-2,3-diol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Butane-2,3-diol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Butane-2,3-diol Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Butane-2,3-diol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Butane-2,3-diol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Butane-2,3-diol Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Butane-2,3-diol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Butane-2,3-diol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Butane-2,3-diol Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”