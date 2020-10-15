Building & Construction Sheets Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Paul Bauder GmbH & KG, GAF Materials Corporation, Atlas Roofing Corporation

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Building & Construction Sheets market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Building & Construction Sheets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Building & Construction Sheets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Building & Construction Sheets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Building & Construction Sheets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Building & Construction Sheets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Building & Construction Sheets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Building & Construction Sheets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Building & Construction Sheets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Research Report: Paul Bauder GmbH & KG, GAF Materials Corporation, Atlas Roofing Corporation, CertainTeed Corporation, Owens Corning Corp., Etex, North American Roofing Services, Inc., Fletcher Building Limited, Icopal ApS, EURAMAX
Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Segmentation by Product: Bitumen
Rubber
Metal
Polymer
Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Segmentation by Application: Flooring
Walls & Ceiling
Windows
Doors
Roofing
Building Envelop
Electrical
HVAC
Plumbing
The Building & Construction Sheets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Building & Construction Sheets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Building & Construction Sheets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Building & Construction Sheets market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Building & Construction Sheets industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Building & Construction Sheets market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Building & Construction Sheets market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Building & Construction Sheets market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Building & Construction Sheets Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Building & Construction Sheets Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Bitumen
1.4.3 Rubber
1.4.4 Metal
1.4.5 Polymer
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Flooring
1.5.3 Walls & Ceiling
1.5.4 Windows
1.5.5 Doors
1.5.6 Roofing
1.5.7 Building Envelop
1.5.8 Electrical
1.5.9 HVAC
1.5.10 Plumbing
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Building & Construction Sheets Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Building & Construction Sheets Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Building & Construction Sheets Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Building & Construction Sheets Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Building & Construction Sheets Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Building & Construction Sheets Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Building & Construction Sheets Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Building & Construction Sheets Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Building & Construction Sheets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Building & Construction Sheets Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Building & Construction Sheets Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Building & Construction Sheets Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Building & Construction Sheets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Building & Construction Sheets Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Building & Construction Sheets Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Building & Construction Sheets Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Building & Construction Sheets Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Building & Construction Sheets by Country
6.1.1 North America Building & Construction Sheets Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Building & Construction Sheets Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Building & Construction Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Building & Construction Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Building & Construction Sheets by Country
7.1.1 Europe Building & Construction Sheets Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Building & Construction Sheets Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Building & Construction Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Building & Construction Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Building & Construction Sheets by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Building & Construction Sheets Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Building & Construction Sheets Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Building & Construction Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Building & Construction Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Building & Construction Sheets by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Building & Construction Sheets Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Building & Construction Sheets Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Building & Construction Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Building & Construction Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Building & Construction Sheets by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Building & Construction Sheets Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Building & Construction Sheets Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Building & Construction Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Building & Construction Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Paul Bauder GmbH & KG
11.1.1 Paul Bauder GmbH & KG Corporation Information
11.1.2 Paul Bauder GmbH & KG Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Paul Bauder GmbH & KG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Paul Bauder GmbH & KG Building & Construction Sheets Products Offered
11.1.5 Paul Bauder GmbH & KG Related Developments
11.2 GAF Materials Corporation
11.2.1 GAF Materials Corporation Corporation Information
11.2.2 GAF Materials Corporation Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 GAF Materials Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 GAF Materials Corporation Building & Construction Sheets Products Offered
11.2.5 GAF Materials Corporation Related Developments
11.3 Atlas Roofing Corporation
11.3.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Corporation Information
11.3.2 Atlas Roofing Corporation Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Atlas Roofing Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Atlas Roofing Corporation Building & Construction Sheets Products Offered
11.3.5 Atlas Roofing Corporation Related Developments
11.4 CertainTeed Corporation
11.4.1 CertainTeed Corporation Corporation Information
11.4.2 CertainTeed Corporation Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 CertainTeed Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 CertainTeed Corporation Building & Construction Sheets Products Offered
11.4.5 CertainTeed Corporation Related Developments
11.5 Owens Corning Corp.
11.5.1 Owens Corning Corp. Corporation Information
11.5.2 Owens Corning Corp. Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Owens Corning Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Owens Corning Corp. Building & Construction Sheets Products Offered
11.5.5 Owens Corning Corp. Related Developments
11.6 Etex
11.6.1 Etex Corporation Information
11.6.2 Etex Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Etex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Etex Building & Construction Sheets Products Offered
11.6.5 Etex Related Developments
11.7 North American Roofing Services, Inc.
11.7.1 North American Roofing Services, Inc. Corporation Information
11.7.2 North American Roofing Services, Inc. Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 North American Roofing Services, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 North American Roofing Services, Inc. Building & Construction Sheets Products Offered
11.7.5 North American Roofing Services, Inc. Related Developments
11.8 Fletcher Building Limited
11.8.1 Fletcher Building Limited Corporation Information
11.8.2 Fletcher Building Limited Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Fletcher Building Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Fletcher Building Limited Building & Construction Sheets Products Offered
11.8.5 Fletcher Building Limited Related Developments
11.9 Icopal ApS
11.9.1 Icopal ApS Corporation Information
11.9.2 Icopal ApS Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Icopal ApS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Icopal ApS Building & Construction Sheets Products Offered
11.9.5 Icopal ApS Related Developments
11.10 EURAMAX
11.10.1 EURAMAX Corporation Information
11.10.2 EURAMAX Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 EURAMAX Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 EURAMAX Building & Construction Sheets Products Offered
11.10.5 EURAMAX Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Building & Construction Sheets Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Building & Construction Sheets Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Building & Construction Sheets Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Building & Construction Sheets Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Building & Construction Sheets Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Building & Construction Sheets Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Building & Construction Sheets Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Building & Construction Sheets Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Building & Construction Sheets Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Building & Construction Sheets Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Building & Construction Sheets Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Building & Construction Sheets Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Building & Construction Sheets Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Building & Construction Sheets Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Building & Construction Sheets Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Building & Construction Sheets Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Building & Construction Sheets Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Building & Construction Sheets Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”