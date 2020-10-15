Audio SoC Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Future Growth Trend By Top Key Players: Qualcomm(US), Cirrus Logic(US), Knowles(US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (US), Analog Devices(US), ON Semiconductor(US), Infineon Technologies(Germany), Rohm(Japan), NXP Semiconductors(Netherlands), Silicon Laboratories (US)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Audio SoC, Global and China Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Audio SoC market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Audio SoC market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Audio SoC market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Qualcomm(US), Cirrus Logic(US), Knowles(US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (US), Analog Devices(US), ON Semiconductor(US), Infineon Technologies(Germany), Rohm(Japan), NXP Semiconductors(Netherlands), Silicon Laboratories (US) Market Segment by Product Type: , Analog, Digital Market Segment by Application: Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial & Retail, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Audio SoC market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Audio SoC market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Audio SoC industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Audio SoC market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Audio SoC market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Audio SoC market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Audio SoC Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Audio SoC Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Audio SoC Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Analog

1.4.3 Digital

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Audio SoC Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Industrial & Retail

1.5.5 Telecommunication

1.5.6 Consumer Electronics

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Audio SoC Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Audio SoC Industry

1.6.1.1 Audio SoC Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Audio SoC Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Audio SoC Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Audio SoC Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Audio SoC Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Audio SoC Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Audio SoC Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Audio SoC Historical Market Size by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Audio SoC Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Audio SoC Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Audio SoC Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Audio SoC Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Audio SoC Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Audio SoC Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Audio SoC Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Audio SoC Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Audio SoC Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Audio SoC Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Audio SoC Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Audio SoC Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Audio SoC Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Audio SoC Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Audio SoC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Audio SoC Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Audio SoC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Audio SoC Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Audio SoC Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Audio SoC Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Audio SoC Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Audio SoC Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Audio SoC Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Audio SoC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Audio SoC Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Audio SoC Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Audio SoC Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Audio SoC Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Audio SoC Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Audio SoC Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Audio SoC Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Audio SoC Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Audio SoC Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Audio SoC Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Audio SoC Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Audio SoC Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Audio SoC Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Audio SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Audio SoC Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Audio SoC Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Audio SoC Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Audio SoC Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Audio SoC Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Audio SoC Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Audio SoC Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Audio SoC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Audio SoC Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Audio SoC Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Audio SoC Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Audio SoC Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Audio SoC Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Audio SoC Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Audio SoC Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Audio SoC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Audio SoC Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Audio SoC Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Audio SoC Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Audio SoC Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Audio SoC Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Audio SoC Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Audio SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Audio SoC Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Audio SoC Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Audio SoC Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Audio SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Audio SoC Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Audio SoC Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Audio SoC Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Audio SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Audio SoC Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Audio SoC Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Audio SoC Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Audio SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Audio SoC Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Audio SoC Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Audio SoC Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Audio SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Audio SoC Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Audio SoC Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Audio SoC Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Qualcomm(US)

12.1.1 Qualcomm(US) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Qualcomm(US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.1.3 Qualcomm(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Qualcomm(US) Audio SoC Products Offered

12.1.5 Qualcomm(US) Recent Development

12.2 Cirrus Logic(US)

12.2.1 Cirrus Logic(US) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Cirrus Logic(US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.2.3 Cirrus Logic(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Cirrus Logic(US) Audio SoC Products Offered

12.2.5 Cirrus Logic(US) Recent Development

12.3 Knowles(US)

12.3.1 Knowles(US) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Knowles(US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.3.3 Knowles(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Knowles(US) Audio SoC Products Offered

12.3.5 Knowles(US) Recent Development

12.4 STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

12.4.1 STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) Corporation Information

12.4.2 STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.4.3 STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) Audio SoC Products Offered

12.4.5 STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) Recent Development

12.5 Texas Instruments (US)

12.5.1 Texas Instruments (US) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Texas Instruments (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.5.3 Texas Instruments (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Texas Instruments (US) Audio SoC Products Offered

12.5.5 Texas Instruments (US) Recent Development

12.6 Analog Devices(US)

12.6.1 Analog Devices(US) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Analog Devices(US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.6.3 Analog Devices(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Analog Devices(US) Audio SoC Products Offered

12.6.5 Analog Devices(US) Recent Development

12.7 ON Semiconductor(US)

12.7.1 ON Semiconductor(US) Corporation Information

12.7.2 ON Semiconductor(US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.7.3 ON Semiconductor(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 ON Semiconductor(US) Audio SoC Products Offered

12.7.5 ON Semiconductor(US) Recent Development

12.8 Infineon Technologies(Germany)

12.8.1 Infineon Technologies(Germany) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Infineon Technologies(Germany) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.8.3 Infineon Technologies(Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Infineon Technologies(Germany) Audio SoC Products Offered

12.8.5 Infineon Technologies(Germany) Recent Development

12.9 Rohm(Japan)

12.9.1 Rohm(Japan) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Rohm(Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.9.3 Rohm(Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Rohm(Japan) Audio SoC Products Offered

12.9.5 Rohm(Japan) Recent Development

12.10 NXP Semiconductors(Netherlands)

12.10.1 NXP Semiconductors(Netherlands) Corporation Information

12.10.2 NXP Semiconductors(Netherlands) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.10.3 NXP Semiconductors(Netherlands) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 NXP Semiconductors(Netherlands) Audio SoC Products Offered

12.10.5 NXP Semiconductors(Netherlands) Recent Development

12.11 Qualcomm(US)

12.11.1 Qualcomm(US) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Qualcomm(US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.11.3 Qualcomm(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Qualcomm(US) Audio SoC Products Offered

12.11.5 Qualcomm(US) Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Audio SoC Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Audio SoC Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

