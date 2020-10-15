LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Airfield Lighting, Global and China Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Airfield Lighting market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Airfield Lighting market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Airfield Lighting market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Siemens AG, General Electric, Philips Lighting Holding, OSRAM, ADB Safegate Americas, LLC, Honeywell International, Inc., Avionics Ltd., Avlite Systems Ltd., ABB Ltd., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, Eaton Corporation PLC, ATG Airports, Inc., Vosla GmbH, Carmanah Technologies Corp., Goodrich Lighting Systems GmbH, Manairco Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. Market Segment by Product Type: , Runway Lighting, Taxiway Lighting, Approach Lighting, Apron Lighting Market Segment by Application: Civil Airport, Commercial Airport, Military Airport

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Airfield Lighting market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Airfield Lighting market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Airfield Lighting industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Airfield Lighting market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Airfield Lighting market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Airfield Lighting market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Airfield Lighting Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Airfield Lighting Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Airfield Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Runway Lighting

1.4.3 Taxiway Lighting

1.4.4 Approach Lighting

1.4.5 Apron Lighting

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Airfield Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Civil Airport

1.5.3 Commercial Airport

1.5.4 Military Airport

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Airfield Lighting Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Airfield Lighting Industry

1.6.1.1 Airfield Lighting Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Airfield Lighting Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Airfield Lighting Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Airfield Lighting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Airfield Lighting Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Airfield Lighting Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Airfield Lighting Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Airfield Lighting Historical Market Size by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Airfield Lighting Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Airfield Lighting Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Airfield Lighting Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Airfield Lighting Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Airfield Lighting Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Airfield Lighting Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Airfield Lighting Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Airfield Lighting Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Airfield Lighting Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Airfield Lighting Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Airfield Lighting Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Airfield Lighting Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Airfield Lighting Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Airfield Lighting Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Airfield Lighting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Airfield Lighting Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Airfield Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Airfield Lighting Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Airfield Lighting Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Airfield Lighting Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Airfield Lighting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Airfield Lighting Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Airfield Lighting Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Airfield Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Airfield Lighting Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Airfield Lighting Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Airfield Lighting Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Airfield Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Airfield Lighting Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Airfield Lighting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Airfield Lighting Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Airfield Lighting Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Airfield Lighting Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Airfield Lighting Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Airfield Lighting Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Airfield Lighting Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Airfield Lighting Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Airfield Lighting Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Airfield Lighting Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Airfield Lighting Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Airfield Lighting Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Airfield Lighting Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Airfield Lighting Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Airfield Lighting Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Airfield Lighting Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Airfield Lighting Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Airfield Lighting Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Airfield Lighting Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Airfield Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Airfield Lighting Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Airfield Lighting Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Airfield Lighting Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Airfield Lighting Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Airfield Lighting Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Airfield Lighting Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Airfield Lighting Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Airfield Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Airfield Lighting Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Airfield Lighting Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Airfield Lighting Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Airfield Lighting Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Airfield Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Airfield Lighting Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Airfield Lighting Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Airfield Lighting Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Airfield Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Airfield Lighting Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Airfield Lighting Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Airfield Lighting Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Airfield Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Airfield Lighting Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Airfield Lighting Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Airfield Lighting Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Airfield Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Airfield Lighting Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Airfield Lighting Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Airfield Lighting Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Airfield Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Airfield Lighting Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Airfield Lighting Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Siemens AG

12.1.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

12.1.2 Siemens AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.1.3 Siemens AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Siemens AG Airfield Lighting Products Offered

12.1.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

12.2 General Electric

12.2.1 General Electric Corporation Information

12.2.2 General Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.2.3 General Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 General Electric Airfield Lighting Products Offered

12.2.5 General Electric Recent Development

12.3 Philips Lighting Holding

12.3.1 Philips Lighting Holding Corporation Information

12.3.2 Philips Lighting Holding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.3.3 Philips Lighting Holding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Philips Lighting Holding Airfield Lighting Products Offered

12.3.5 Philips Lighting Holding Recent Development

12.4 OSRAM

12.4.1 OSRAM Corporation Information

12.4.2 OSRAM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.4.3 OSRAM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 OSRAM Airfield Lighting Products Offered

12.4.5 OSRAM Recent Development

12.5 ADB Safegate Americas, LLC

12.5.1 ADB Safegate Americas, LLC Corporation Information

12.5.2 ADB Safegate Americas, LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.5.3 ADB Safegate Americas, LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 ADB Safegate Americas, LLC Airfield Lighting Products Offered

12.5.5 ADB Safegate Americas, LLC Recent Development

12.6 Honeywell International, Inc.

12.6.1 Honeywell International, Inc. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Honeywell International, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.6.3 Honeywell International, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Honeywell International, Inc. Airfield Lighting Products Offered

12.6.5 Honeywell International, Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Avionics Ltd.

12.7.1 Avionics Ltd. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Avionics Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.7.3 Avionics Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Avionics Ltd. Airfield Lighting Products Offered

12.7.5 Avionics Ltd. Recent Development

12.8 Avlite Systems Ltd.

12.8.1 Avlite Systems Ltd. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Avlite Systems Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.8.3 Avlite Systems Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Avlite Systems Ltd. Airfield Lighting Products Offered

12.8.5 Avlite Systems Ltd. Recent Development

12.9 ABB Ltd.

12.9.1 ABB Ltd. Corporation Information

12.9.2 ABB Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.9.3 ABB Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 ABB Ltd. Airfield Lighting Products Offered

12.9.5 ABB Ltd. Recent Development

12.10 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

12.10.1 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.10.3 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co Airfield Lighting Products Offered

12.10.5 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co Recent Development

12.12 ATG Airports, Inc.

12.12.1 ATG Airports, Inc. Corporation Information

12.12.2 ATG Airports, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.12.3 ATG Airports, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 ATG Airports, Inc. Products Offered

12.12.5 ATG Airports, Inc. Recent Development

12.13 Vosla GmbH

12.13.1 Vosla GmbH Corporation Information

12.13.2 Vosla GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.13.3 Vosla GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Vosla GmbH Products Offered

12.13.5 Vosla GmbH Recent Development

12.14 Carmanah Technologies Corp.

12.14.1 Carmanah Technologies Corp. Corporation Information

12.14.2 Carmanah Technologies Corp. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.14.3 Carmanah Technologies Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Carmanah Technologies Corp. Products Offered

12.14.5 Carmanah Technologies Corp. Recent Development

12.15 Goodrich Lighting Systems GmbH

12.15.1 Goodrich Lighting Systems GmbH Corporation Information

12.15.2 Goodrich Lighting Systems GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.15.3 Goodrich Lighting Systems GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Goodrich Lighting Systems GmbH Products Offered

12.15.5 Goodrich Lighting Systems GmbH Recent Development

12.16 Manairco Inc.

12.16.1 Manairco Inc. Corporation Information

12.16.2 Manairco Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.16.3 Manairco Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Manairco Inc. Products Offered

12.16.5 Manairco Inc. Recent Development

12.17 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.17.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Corporation Information

12.17.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.17.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Products Offered

12.17.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Airfield Lighting Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Airfield Lighting Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

