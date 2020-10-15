Aircraft Propeller System Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast to 2027

Aircraft propeller system is a system which offers thrust essentials to the aircrafts to keep moving in the air. This system comprises of two or more than two blades that are connected through a hub. The rising requirement of aircraft propeller systems especially for rescue operations and defense missions to reassure the safety and security, growing deliveries of special light-sport aircraft (SLSA), and increase in demand of fuel-efficient and lightweight aircraft are some of the major drivers which fuels the aircraft propeller system market in the forecast period.

The inadequate efficiency of aircraft which uses turboprop engines at high altitudes, and strict regulatory standards for ensuring safe aircraft operations are some of the factors which may hamper the aircraft propeller system market. However, the mounting technological advancement, growing adoption of solar-powered aircraft across various region are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of aircraft propeller system in the forecast period.

Some of the key players influencing the aircraft propeller system market are Dowty Propellers, FP-Propeller Srl, Sensenich Wood Propeller Co., Hartzell Propeller, McCauley Propeller Systems, MT-Propeller Entwicklung GmbH, Airmaster Propellers Ltd, Ratier-Figeac SAS, Aerosila, and Hercules Propellers Ltd. among others.

