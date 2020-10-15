Aircraft Computers Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2027

The aircraft computers are being extensively used for carrying out flight operations. High demand for passenger aircraft and modernization programs by the government are some factors driving the market for aircraft computers. Leading manufacturers are shifting focus towards emerging economies such as India and China, which are expected to account for high growth due to substantial investments in the infrastructure in these regions.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The aircraft computers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as modernization and Upgradation of existing aircraft fleet and increasing aircraft deliveries. New technological developments are further expected to propel the growth of the aircraft computers market. However, the growing risk of cyber attacks is a significant challenge faced by the aircraft computers market during the forecast period. On the other hand, demand for these computers in unmanned aerial vehicles is likely to provide significant opportunities for the key market players in the coming years.

The List of Companies: BAE Systems Plc, Collins Aerospace, Garmin Ltd., GE Aviation (General Electric Company), General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kontron SandT AG, Saab AB, Safran SA, Thales SA

Global Aircraft Computers Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

