UV Filter Market Type, End-Use Industry and Region Analyzed With Trends and Forecasts to 2027

UV Filter Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Organic, Inorganic); Applications (Skin Care, Hair Care, Others) and Geography

Some of the key players influencing the UV Filter Market are

Ashland,

BASF SE,

Hallstar,

Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

SUNJIN BEAUTY SCIENCE Co.,Ltd.

Symrise,

TRI-K Industries, Inc.,

Uniproma,

Global UV filter market is primarily driven by the rising concern of consumers towards the damaged caused by UV rays to the skin. These harmful rays cause skin cancer, skin burn and skin tanning which further propel the demand for UV filters globally. Also, increasing awareness of sun protection and ozone layer depletion which is the leading cause of skin cancer and diseases acts as a driving force for the UV filter market. Marketing campaign and advertisements are some of the other factors boosting the demand for cosmetics as well as UV Filters. The key factor hindering the growth of the market is the availability of low priced & degrading quality products and strict government regulations in The United States and Europe.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global UV filter market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the UV filter market is segmented into, organic and Inorganic. The organic segment is further divided into, Butyl Methoxy-Dibenzoyl-Methane (BMBM), Octyl Methoxy-Cinnamate (OMC), Para-Aminobenzic Acid (PABA), Octyl Methoxycinnamate (OMC), Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid (TDSA), Ethylhexyl Salicylate (EHS) and Other. Likewise, the inorganic segment is bifurcated into, Zinc Oxide (ZNO) and Titanium Dioxide (TIO2). Based on application, the global UV filter market is segmented into, skin care, hair care and others.

UV Filter Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

