The Tissue Block Storage market to inundate between 2019 and 2029

Tissue blocks have been collected and stored over the years for use in molecular epidemiology, clinical trials and other basic research purpose. Tissue block storage is important for maintaining the diagnostic integrity of the tissue over the storage period. Various organizations have set up guidelines for handling and processing biological tissues. Due to the irreplaceable property of biological tissues, the preservation becomes necessary as it provides information and data for molecular epidemiological studies used for cancer research. The tissue block storage can be performed using automated freezer systems. This can help in the long-term storage and retrieval of the diagnostic tissue properties. Recently the bar code systems have been set up for labelling of tissues for privacy protection of the data generated by the research using stored tissues.

Tissue regeneration using tissue engineering technology can be helpful to repair the lost tissue, organ. Various biomedical industries require primary cell lines for research. Large use of tissue samples in research will help the growth of tissue block storage market. Also, many pharmaceutical industries use cell lines for drug discovery. Increasing use of tissue sample in drug development will also capture the growth opportunities for tissue block storage market. Although, the high cost associated with the automation can be the responsible factor hampering the tissue block storage market growth. Also, tissue procurement issues can act as a restrain for the growth of tissue block storage market.

The Tissue block storage market is segmented on the basis of Therapy type, Application, and End User

Tissue block storage market Segmentation by Device Type HistoPrep Modular File Drawers Tissue File Cases Micro Slide Files Block Filing Cabinet Others

Tissue block storage market Segmentation by Application Oncology Hematology Immunology Immunohistochemistry Others

Tissue block storage market Segmentation by Fixatives FFPE PPFE

Tissue block storage market Segmentation by Preservation method Room Temperature Refrigerator Freezer Liquid Nitrogen Vapor Liquid Nitrogen Liquid Phase

Tissue block storage market Segmentation by End User Research and Scientific laboratory Diagnostic laboratories Specialized Clinics



On the basis of device type, block filing cabinet will hold the largest revenue due to higher adoption by various research laboratories. With respect to application, oncology captures the largest share due to the increasing prevalence of disease. Also, funding by government on drug research and development will help the market to grow. On the basis of fixatives formalin fixed tissues are more used and hence makes largest revenue share in tissue block storage market. Formalin helps in long term preservation of tissues by maintaining the diagnostic integrity of the tissue. Based on preservation method, liquid nitrogen vapor helps in maintaining the tissue over long time. Research and diagnostic laboratories will hold the largest share in global tissue block storage market due to increased funding by government for research and development.

Geographically, the global tissue block storage market is segmented into regions such as Latin America, Europe, North America, South Asia, East Asia Middle East & Africa and Oceania. North America is projected to emerge as prominent market in the global tissue block storage market due to higher research and development on cancer cells. Moreover, funding by the government on research will also increase focus of pharmaceutical industries on drug development. This will help in the designing medicine for theraptic advancement in human, driving tissue block storage market growth. The tissue block storage market in the south Asia and East Asia is expected to grow substantially due to the increasing research facilities dedicated to tissue block storage. Europe is expected to hold prominent share in the global tissue block storage market throughout the study period owning to higher inclination toward cost effective drug discovery.

Some of the major key players competing in the global tissue block storage market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Qiagen N.V, Hamilton Company, Brooks Automation, TTP Labtech Ltd, VWR Corporation, Promega Corporation, Worthington Industries, Chart Industries, Becton, Dickinson and Company and others. New product launch is the main focus by the competitors in the tissue block storage market. In 2015, Panasonic healthcare holdings launched MDF upright Freezer for storing tissue blocks.

