The Pica Eating Disorder Treatment market to remain unfazed by the Global Recession

Pica is an eating disorder in which people eat nonnutritive substances which are not typically thought as food such as paper, cloth, soap, hair, wool, soil, chalk, string, talcum powder, gum, paint, metal, pebbles, charcoal, ash, clay, starch, or ice. This can lead to intoxication in children which may result in impairment of both mental and physical development. Pica eating disorder can occur in any age group. There is no such kind of laboratory tests for pica instead the diagnosis can be done clinically. Iron deficiency anemia and malnutrition are the most common cause of the pica. There are various pica eating disorder treatment options available by using dietary supplements, different therapies are also available like psychotic therapy, cognitive behavioral approaches, nutritional counselling etc. Diagnosis of pica can be accompanied by the test for anemia as pica can occur in people who are malnourished. A lead level should be check-in children who have eaten any paint or objects covered in paint for lead poisoning. Pica eating disorder can lead to surgical emergencies due to obstructions in the intestine and parasitosis. Pica eating disorder often occurs with the mental health disorders which are associated with impaired functioning and can be seen in pregnant women. The pica eating disorder treatment may vary from patient to patient and may have psychosocial, environmental and family guidance approaches. Iron deficiency can be treated by iron supplements.

Number of pregnancies increasing in the world is the major driving factors of the pica eating disorder treatment market. Pregnant women have cravings for different foods and should ask for the iron test to their doctor and it can be corrected by taking iron supplements. Pica eating disorder can be related to underlying mental and physical illness. Pica occurs 10-33% in mentally retarded children in the institution. Growing cases of depression and panic disorders can lead to higher pica eating disorder treatment market growth. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 6 children aged 2 to 8 has been diagnosed with the mental, behavioral, or developmental disorder in the United States.

The global pica eating disorder treatment market is segmented based on drug type, route of administration and end user:

Pica eating disorder treatment market Segmentation by Drug Type Dietary Supplements Antipsychotic Drugs Antidepressants Mood Stabilizers

Pica eating disorder treatment market Segmentation by Route of Administration Oral Injectable

Pica eating disorder treatment market Segmentation by End User Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores Mail Order Pharmacies



Pica eating disorder is commonly seen in children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). It’s difficult to establish the prevalence of Pica eating disorder because of differences in the definitions and patients are reluctant to admit the cravings and ingestions. Pica can have causes which are not because of underlying diseases but because of stress, cultural factors, nutritional deficiencies and pregnancy. Nutritional deficiencies can be managed by taking dietary supplements. Also, mental illness can be treated by taking psychotic therapy. Pica eating disorder can be associated with intellectual disability, excoriation disorder (skin picking) and trichotillomania (hair-pulling disorder).

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention prevalence of pica eating disorder was around 28% in children with both ASD and co-occurring ID the United States. Higher prevalence demands novel pica eating disorder treatment in the region. The prevalence rate in children is not known. People diagnosed with pica needs medical care to correct the nutritive deficiencies. The prevalence is most likely in developing countries. Japan has the highest rate of prevalence. Pica eating disorder severity has been reduced by behavioural treatments in 80% peoples with intellectual disabilities. Treatment of patients suffering from pica must utilize interprofessional team approach and patient must be treated in a nonjudgmental manner with particular attention towards their social and cultural background.

Some of the major key players competing in the global pica eating disorder treatment market Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck KGaA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceutical, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Micro Labs Limited, FDC Limited, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Mankind Pharma, and others.

