The Peritonsillar Abscess Treatment market to stay “Astute” Amidst Economic Slowdown

Peritonsillar abscess (PTA) also called quinsy. In this condition, the infection spreads behind tonsillitis. It occurs when there is pus collection and the infection spreads beyond the tonsils into the neck and chest. These swollen tissues cause airway blockage. Diagnosis can be done clinically, by laboratory investigations and by Radiological investigation. Treatment can be done using selective antibiotics and the best is by removing the abscess material. The intravenous penicillin is the choice of therapy, and hence the wide scope for the growth can be taken into consideration. The ultrasonography and computed tomographic scanning are used in the diagnosis of the disease. While needle aspiration is a gold standard method. After performing needle aspiration appropriate antibiotics therapy must be given. As Peritonsillar abscess is common in the people of young age group there is huge scope for Peritonsillar abscess treatment market. If the abscess cannot be managed by the antibiotics treatment then various surgical procedures such as needle aspiration, incision and drainage can be used which may affect the growth of the market. After needle aspiration, appropriate antibiotics therapy must be initiated.

The major market-driven factors are higher frequency of Peritonsillar abscess incidence, which is leading towards the novel treatments depends upon the severity and response of the medications. The higher degree of treatment results is anticipated to drive market growth depending on the therapies and also in the diagnostic techniques. Increasing pharmaceutical expenditure, growing healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita income expected to favor the growth of the peritonsillar abscess treatment market.

The Peritonsillar abscess treatment market is segmented based on product type, procedures and distribution channel:

Peritonsillar Abscess Treatment Market Segmentation by Product Type Drug Class Antibiotics Steroids Analgesics Devices Oral Suction System Reciprocating Procedure Device Tonsillectomy Device Peritonsillar Abscess Treatment Market Segmentation by Procedures Needle Aspiration Incision and Drainage Quincy Tonsillectomy Medicinal Therapy Peritonsillar abscess treatment market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Institution Sale Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics Retail Sales Retail Pharmacies Mail Order Pharmacies Drug Stores



The peritonsillar abscess has gradually changed its characteristics and generally seen in old patients. Patients in this age group have longer and more complications than the patients of younger age group. Though tonsillitis is a disease of childhood only 1/3 cases are found in this age group. Infection may spread into the head and neck region. Early and correct diagnosis and therapy of peritonsillar abscess are important to prevent life-threatening complications. Antibiotics are most commonly prescribed medication along with the pain killers for the treatment of peritonsillar abscess which followed by the surgical procedures in coordination with higher antibiotics like penicillin. The incidence of peritonsillar abscess is common in young adults and geriatric patients.

Geographically, the global peritonsillar abscess treatment market is segmented into regions such as Latin America, Europe, North America, South Asia, East Asia Middle East & Africa and Oceania. North America is projected to emerge as the prominent market in the global peritonsillar abscess treatment market due to higher adoption in the alternative surgical and medicinal therapies and government spending on the promotion of alternative therapy. The Peritonsillar abscess treatment market in south Asia and East Asia is expected to grow substantially due to the increase in cases of Peritonsillar abscess. Europe is expected to hold a prominent share in the Peritonsillar abscess treatment market.

Some of the major key players competing in the global Peritonsillar abscess treatment market are Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly & Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bayer AG, Allergan plc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Hindustan Antibiotics Limited, Alembic Ltd., Nicholas Piramal India Ltd., and others.

