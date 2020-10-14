The Optical Surgical Navigation System Market to Stay Unfazed by the Economic Downturn

An optical surgical navigation system is used as a navigator to facilitate surgical procedure. An optical surgical navigation system has enhanced the technical processes in a surgery and paved the way for complex procedures. An optical surgical navigation system is easy to perform rather than other traditional surgical systems. Further, an optical surgical navigation system is based on the principle of stereo vision with high-precision and low cost. These navigation systems currently used in surgical navigation products mainly include Polaris optical navigation systems, micron navigation and others. These systems are also used for CT- guided neurosurgery. Besides, these Polaris optical navigation systems display positional information on the monitor using 3-D measurement navigation technology through a positioning laser which will increase the demand for an optical surgical navigation system.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive surgeries such as lesser pain to the patients, reduced hospital stays and rapid wound healing. This is in turn is expected to increase the growth of optical surgical navigation systems market. Millions of people are affected by neurological disorder, orthopedic and due to which efforts are being taken in various regions to improve the awareness about the disorder among the population. For instance, intellijoint HIP which is used for hip-replacement developed by a Canada-based startup company is expected to increase the growth of optical surgical navigation system market. optical surgical navigation system reduces risks associated with surgeries is also anticipated to increase the demand for optical surgical navigation system.

However, the high cost of optical surgical navigation system and product recalls are likely to hamper the growth of optical surgical navigation system market.

The global optical surgical navigation systems market is classified on the basis of product type, application, end user and region.

Based on Product Type, Optical Surgical Navigation Systems Market is segmented into the following:

Infrared Light

Visible spectrum

Other

Based on Application, Optical Surgical Navigation Systems Market is segmented into the following:

Neurosurgery Surgery

ENT Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Spinal Surgery

Other

Based on End User, Optical Surgical Navigation Systems Market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The global optical surgical navigation systems market is into its initial stages of focusing new technologies. An Optical surgical navigation system can be either active or passive. Active navigation system uses infrared light, which is easy to track the location of the patient and the surgical instruments are accurately presented on the computer monitor and this is expected to increase the demand for optical surgical navigation system. Based on application, Orthopedic Surgery is expected to increase the growth of optical surgical navigation systems market. Optical surgical navigation systems are widely utilized for knee procedures and others. On the basis of end user, hospitals segment is expected to increase the global market share followed by ambulatory surgical centers due to increase in the number of hospitals with advanced surgery and adoption of technologically advanced equipment’s.

Geographically, the optical surgical navigation systems market is segmented into regions such as Latin America, Europe, North America, South Asia, East Asia Middle East & Africa and Oceania. North America is projected to emerge as prominent market in the global optical surgical navigation systems followed by Europe due to early adoption of technologically advanced products for the management of surgical procedure have contributed to the major share held by North America. Europe is projected to be second the most attractive market for optical surgical navigation systems due to increase in incidence of orthopedic disorder and recent launch of surgical navigation systems with advanced technology in the region.

Some of the major key players competing in the optical surgical navigation systems market are GE Healthcare, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic plc, Stryker, Siemens Healthineers, Navigate Surgical Technologies Inc., OrthAlign, Inc. and KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG.

