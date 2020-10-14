Global Specialty Silica Market: Highlights
- The global specialty silica market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% between 2019 and 2027. Specialty silicas are majorly used in tire applications to partially reduce the use of carbon black. Hence, growth in automotive industry is likely to drive specialty silica market during the forecast period.
- Furthermore the paints & coatings, is one of the key application industry, which has been expanding steadily since the last few years due to extensive demand from developed and developing regions.
- Specialty silica are also widely used in the cosmetics and personal care applications owing to its properties such as, anticaking, UV protecting, flowing aiding and dispersive nature. It is typically employed in products such as body scrubs, sunscreen lotions, body lotions, antiaging creams, color cosmetics and others. Thus growth in the personal care and cosmetics industry is expected to provide the necessary momentum to the specialty silica market in the next few years.
- Factors such as expensive nature of colloidal silica and fused silica and availability of substitutes such as oxides of aluminum (alumina), magnesium (magnesia), and calcium (lime) are anticipated to hinder the growth of the silica market during the forecast period.
- The rice husk obtained after milling the rice is converted into rice husk ash (RHA). Silica is a major constituent of rice husk ash. Rice husk ash contains approximately 80% to 90% of silica. The rate of recovery of precipitated silica from the rice husk is 90%–95% ash if the conversion efficiency is more than 70%. Thus, rice husk ash is one of the most economical raw materials used for silica production.
Global Specialty silica Market: Segmental Trends
- In terms of applications, rubber was the largest segment of the global specialty silica market, accounting for more than 50% share in 2018. The segment is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to continual growth from the global tire industry.
- Paints and coatings is another key application segment of the specialty silica market. The segment is estimated to witness the moderate growth in the next few years due to the steady increase in demand for paints and coatings in developed regions.
- Precipitate silica accounted for more than 40% share in global specialty silica market in 2018. Precipitated silica is employed in many applications such as rubber, plastics, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. Production of precipitated silica from rice husk ash is a recent trend in the market.
- Fumed silica is likely to grow at a decent pace in global specialty silica market from 2019 to 2027. Demand for fumed silica is rising in various applications in the electronics industry. For instance, it is used as CMP abrasive, additive for etching printed circuit boards, and sintering aid for multilayer ceramic capacitors.
- Fused silica is used as an envelope for halogen lamps and high-intensity discharge lamps due to its strength and high melting point. It is also used in semiconductor fabrication furnaces owing to its thermal stability and composition. Thus, the fused silica segment has lucrative opportunities to expand during the forecast period.
Global Specialty silica Market: Regional Highlights
- Asia Pacific dominates the specialty silica market, followed by Europe and North America. Developing regions (including Latin America and Middle East & Africa) are expected to be the key upcoming markets for specialty silica during the forecast period. Significant expansion in the rubber, electronic components and cosmetics & personal care application segments in developing regions is anticipated to be a key factor driving the specialty silica market in these region.
- Asia Pacific accounted for more than 45% value share in global specialty silica market in 2019. Use of specialty silica in the electrical & electronics industry is growing at a speedy pace in Asia Pacific, due to presence of well-established electronics industry in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China. There is high demand for specialty silica for tire manufacturing in this region.
- Some of the major producers in Europe include Evonik Industries AG, Huber Engineered Materials, PPG Industries and Solvay SA which usually provide custom grades of silica.
- Usage of specialty silica in the tire sector is rising at a rapid pace in North America, led by its ability to partially replace carbon black. Implementation of stringent norms regarding carbon emissions in the U.S. and increase in usage of lightweight plastics and rubber tires in the automotive industry are driving the specialty silica market in the region.
Key Developments in Global Specialty silica Market
- In March 2020, Evonik introduced its SPHERILEX silica wet chemistry technology. This recent process advancement will help the production of synthetic silica.
- In October 2019, Wacker started production of pyrogenic silica in the U.S. The capacity is expected to strengthen its position and help in meeting customers demand from North America.
- In December 2019, a joint venture between Evonik and Wynca – Evonik Wynca (Zhenjiang) Silicon Material Co., Ltd. started the construction on a new fumed silica plant in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, China. The plant is scheduled to be operational by 2021 with an annual production capacity of 9 Kilo Tons.
- In August 2019, Evonik introduced newest silica technology SPHERILEX 148 for sensitive toothpaste formulations. The company also launched new specialty product, SPHERILEX 145, for the oral care industry.
- In June 2019, Evonik started new plant complex in Antwerp for production of fumed silica. The company has ample raw material to supply this site and cater to the rising demand of customers for fumed silica worldwide.
- In March 2019, Evonik expanded its precipitated silica products for cosmetic application which are sustainable alternative to microsplastics.
Global Specialty Silica Market: Competition Landscape
- The global specialty silica market is partially consolidated. Key players include Evonik Industries AG , Cabot Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, PPG Industries, Inc., Tokuyama Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Solvay S.A. , W. R. Grace & Co. and others
- A majority of global manufacturers of specialty silica have integrated operations. Several manufacturers have increased their production capacities, owing to the rise in demand for specialty silica.