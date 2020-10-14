Semiconductor Gases Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | SK Materials, Versum Materials, Air Liquide

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Semiconductor Gases market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Semiconductor Gases market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Semiconductor Gases report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Semiconductor Gases report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Semiconductor Gases market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Semiconductor Gases market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Semiconductor Gases market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Semiconductor Gases market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Semiconductor Gases market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Semiconductor Gases Market Research Report: SK Materials, Versum Materials, Air Liquide, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Praxair-Linde, Kanto Denka, Showa Denko, Air Products and Chemicals, Hyosung, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals, Central Glass, The 718th Research Institute of CSSC, Adeka, REC, Mitsui Chemical, Tokuyama, Guangdong Huate Gas
Global Semiconductor Gases Market Segmentation by Product: Hydrogen
Nitrogen Trifluoride
Chlorine Gas
Silicon Gases
Ammonia Gas
Others
Global Semiconductor Gases Market Segmentation by Application: Chamber Clean
Oxidation
Deposition
Etching
Doping
Others
The Semiconductor Gases Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Semiconductor Gases market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Semiconductor Gases market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Semiconductor Gases market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Semiconductor Gases industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Semiconductor Gases market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Semiconductor Gases market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Semiconductor Gases market?
Table of Contents:
1 Semiconductor Gases Market Overview
1.1 Semiconductor Gases Product Overview
1.2 Semiconductor Gases Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Hydrogen
1.2.2 Nitrogen Trifluoride
1.2.3 Chlorine Gas
1.2.4 Silicon Gases
1.2.5 Ammonia Gas
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Global Semiconductor Gases Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Gases Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Semiconductor Gases Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Semiconductor Gases Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Semiconductor Gases Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Semiconductor Gases Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Semiconductor Gases Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Semiconductor Gases Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Semiconductor Gases Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Semiconductor Gases Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Semiconductor Gases Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Semiconductor Gases Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Gases Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Semiconductor Gases Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Gases Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
2 Global Semiconductor Gases Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Semiconductor Gases Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Semiconductor Gases Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Semiconductor Gases Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Semiconductor Gases Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Semiconductor Gases Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Semiconductor Gases Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Semiconductor Gases Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Semiconductor Gases as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Semiconductor Gases Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Semiconductor Gases Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Semiconductor Gases Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Semiconductor Gases Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Semiconductor Gases Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Semiconductor Gases Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Semiconductor Gases Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Semiconductor Gases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Semiconductor Gases Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Semiconductor Gases Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Semiconductor Gases Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Semiconductor Gases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Semiconductor Gases Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Semiconductor Gases Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Gases Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Gases Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Semiconductor Gases Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Semiconductor Gases Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Semiconductor Gases Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Semiconductor Gases Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Gases Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Gases Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Semiconductor Gases by Application
4.1 Semiconductor Gases Segment by Application
4.1.1 Chamber Clean
4.1.2 Oxidation
4.1.3 Deposition
4.1.4 Etching
4.1.5 Doping
4.1.6 Others
4.2 Global Semiconductor Gases Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Semiconductor Gases Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Semiconductor Gases Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Semiconductor Gases Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Semiconductor Gases by Application
4.5.2 Europe Semiconductor Gases by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Gases by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Semiconductor Gases by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Gases by Application
5 North America Semiconductor Gases Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Semiconductor Gases Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Semiconductor Gases Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Semiconductor Gases Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Semiconductor Gases Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Semiconductor Gases Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Semiconductor Gases Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Semiconductor Gases Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Semiconductor Gases Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Semiconductor Gases Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Gases Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Gases Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Gases Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Gases Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Gases Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Semiconductor Gases Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Semiconductor Gases Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Semiconductor Gases Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Semiconductor Gases Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Semiconductor Gases Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Gases Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Gases Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Gases Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Gases Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Gases Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Semiconductor Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Semiconductor Gases Business
10.1 SK Materials
10.1.1 SK Materials Corporation Information
10.1.2 SK Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 SK Materials Semiconductor Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 SK Materials Semiconductor Gases Products Offered
10.1.5 SK Materials Recent Development
10.2 Versum Materials
10.2.1 Versum Materials Corporation Information
10.2.2 Versum Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Versum Materials Semiconductor Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 SK Materials Semiconductor Gases Products Offered
10.2.5 Versum Materials Recent Development
10.3 Air Liquide
10.3.1 Air Liquide Corporation Information
10.3.2 Air Liquide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Air Liquide Semiconductor Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Air Liquide Semiconductor Gases Products Offered
10.3.5 Air Liquide Recent Development
10.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso
10.4.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Information
10.4.2 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Semiconductor Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Semiconductor Gases Products Offered
10.4.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Recent Development
10.5 Praxair-Linde
10.5.1 Praxair-Linde Corporation Information
10.5.2 Praxair-Linde Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Praxair-Linde Semiconductor Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Praxair-Linde Semiconductor Gases Products Offered
10.5.5 Praxair-Linde Recent Development
10.6 Kanto Denka
10.6.1 Kanto Denka Corporation Information
10.6.2 Kanto Denka Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Kanto Denka Semiconductor Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Kanto Denka Semiconductor Gases Products Offered
10.6.5 Kanto Denka Recent Development
10.7 Showa Denko
10.7.1 Showa Denko Corporation Information
10.7.2 Showa Denko Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Showa Denko Semiconductor Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Showa Denko Semiconductor Gases Products Offered
10.7.5 Showa Denko Recent Development
10.8 Air Products and Chemicals
10.8.1 Air Products and Chemicals Corporation Information
10.8.2 Air Products and Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Air Products and Chemicals Semiconductor Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Air Products and Chemicals Semiconductor Gases Products Offered
10.8.5 Air Products and Chemicals Recent Development
10.9 Hyosung
10.9.1 Hyosung Corporation Information
10.9.2 Hyosung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Hyosung Semiconductor Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Hyosung Semiconductor Gases Products Offered
10.9.5 Hyosung Recent Development
10.10 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Semiconductor Gases Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Semiconductor Gases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Recent Development
10.11 Central Glass
10.11.1 Central Glass Corporation Information
10.11.2 Central Glass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Central Glass Semiconductor Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Central Glass Semiconductor Gases Products Offered
10.11.5 Central Glass Recent Development
10.12 The 718th Research Institute of CSSC
10.12.1 The 718th Research Institute of CSSC Corporation Information
10.12.2 The 718th Research Institute of CSSC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 The 718th Research Institute of CSSC Semiconductor Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 The 718th Research Institute of CSSC Semiconductor Gases Products Offered
10.12.5 The 718th Research Institute of CSSC Recent Development
10.13 Adeka
10.13.1 Adeka Corporation Information
10.13.2 Adeka Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Adeka Semiconductor Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Adeka Semiconductor Gases Products Offered
10.13.5 Adeka Recent Development
10.14 REC
10.14.1 REC Corporation Information
10.14.2 REC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 REC Semiconductor Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 REC Semiconductor Gases Products Offered
10.14.5 REC Recent Development
10.15 Mitsui Chemical
10.15.1 Mitsui Chemical Corporation Information
10.15.2 Mitsui Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Mitsui Chemical Semiconductor Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Mitsui Chemical Semiconductor Gases Products Offered
10.15.5 Mitsui Chemical Recent Development
10.16 Tokuyama
10.16.1 Tokuyama Corporation Information
10.16.2 Tokuyama Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Tokuyama Semiconductor Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Tokuyama Semiconductor Gases Products Offered
10.16.5 Tokuyama Recent Development
10.17 Guangdong Huate Gas
10.17.1 Guangdong Huate Gas Corporation Information
10.17.2 Guangdong Huate Gas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Guangdong Huate Gas Semiconductor Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Guangdong Huate Gas Semiconductor Gases Products Offered
10.17.5 Guangdong Huate Gas Recent Development
11 Semiconductor Gases Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Semiconductor Gases Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Semiconductor Gases Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
