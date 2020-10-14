Probe Card Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Future Growth Trend By Top Key Players: FormFactor, Micronics Japan (MJC), Technoprobe S.p.A., Japan Electronic Materials (JEM), MPI, SV Probe, Microfriend, Korea Instrument, Feinmetall, Synergie Cad Probe, Advantest, Will Technology, TSE, TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering impact of COVID-19 and demand across the world, QY Research has recently published, a research report titled, “Global Probe Card Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Probe Card market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Probe Card market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Probe Card market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

FormFactor, Micronics Japan (MJC), Technoprobe S.p.A., Japan Electronic Materials (JEM), MPI, SV Probe, Microfriend, Korea Instrument, Feinmetall, Synergie Cad Probe, Advantest, Will Technology, TSE, TIPS Messtechnik GmbH Market Segment by Product Type: Cantilever Probe Card, Vertical Probe Card, MEMS Probe Card, The segment of MSMS probe card holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 52%. Market Segment by Application: , Foundry & Logic, DRAM, Flash, Parametric, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Probe Card market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Probe Card market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Probe Card industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Probe Card market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Probe Card market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Probe Card market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Probe Card Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Probe Card

1.2 Probe Card Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Probe Card Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Cantilever Probe Card

1.2.3 Vertical Probe Card

1.2.4 MEMS Probe Card

1.3 Probe Card Segment by Application

1.3.1 Probe Card Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Foundry & Logic

1.3.3 DRAM

1.3.4 Flash

1.3.5 Parametric

1.3.6 Others (RF/MMW/Radar, etc.)

1.4 Global Probe Card Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Probe Card Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Probe Card Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Probe Card Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Probe Card Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Probe Card Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Probe Card Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Probe Card Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Probe Card Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Probe Card Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Probe Card Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Probe Card Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Probe Card Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Probe Card Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Probe Card Production

3.4.1 North America Probe Card Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Probe Card Production

3.5.1 Europe Probe Card Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Probe Card Production

3.6.1 China Probe Card Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Probe Card Production

3.7.1 Japan Probe Card Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Probe Card Production

3.8.1 South Korea Probe Card Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Probe Card Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Probe Card Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Probe Card Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Probe Card Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Probe Card Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Probe Card Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Probe Card Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Probe Card Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Probe Card Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Probe Card Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Probe Card Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Probe Card Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Probe Card Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Probe Card Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Probe Card Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Probe Card Business

7.1 FormFactor

7.1.1 FormFactor Probe Card Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Probe Card Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 FormFactor Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Micronics Japan (MJC)

7.2.1 Micronics Japan (MJC) Probe Card Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Probe Card Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Micronics Japan (MJC) Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Technoprobe S.p.A.

7.3.1 Technoprobe S.p.A. Probe Card Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Probe Card Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Technoprobe S.p.A. Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

7.4.1 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) Probe Card Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Probe Card Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 MPI

7.5.1 MPI Probe Card Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Probe Card Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 MPI Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 SV Probe

7.6.1 SV Probe Probe Card Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Probe Card Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 SV Probe Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Microfriend

7.7.1 Microfriend Probe Card Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Probe Card Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Microfriend Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Korea Instrument

7.8.1 Korea Instrument Probe Card Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Probe Card Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Korea Instrument Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Feinmetall

7.9.1 Feinmetall Probe Card Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Probe Card Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Feinmetall Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Synergie Cad Probe

7.10.1 Synergie Cad Probe Probe Card Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Probe Card Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Synergie Cad Probe Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Advantest

7.11.1 Synergie Cad Probe Probe Card Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Probe Card Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Synergie Cad Probe Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Will Technology

7.12.1 Advantest Probe Card Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Probe Card Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Advantest Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 TSE

7.13.1 Will Technology Probe Card Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Probe Card Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Will Technology Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

7.14.1 TSE Probe Card Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Probe Card Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 TSE Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH Probe Card Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Probe Card Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH Probe Card Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Probe Card Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Probe Card Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Probe Card

8.4 Probe Card Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Probe Card Distributors List

9.3 Probe Card Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Probe Card (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Probe Card (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Probe Card (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Probe Card Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Probe Card Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Probe Card Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Probe Card Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Probe Card Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Probe Card Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Probe Card

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Probe Card by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Probe Card by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Probe Card by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Probe Card 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Probe Card by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Probe Card by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Probe Card by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Probe Card by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

