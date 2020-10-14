Premium Self-tanning Products Market 2020 on course to reach US$ 360 Mn by 2030

The cosmetic sector has evolved at a rapid pace over the past decade largely driven by rapidly changing consumer preferences, advancements in technology, and growing awareness regarding new materials and ingredients.

In addition, due to the increasing focus on environment protection and sustainability, several cosmetic brands have resorted to green and sustainable manufacturing processes. At present, one of the most captivating trends across the cosmetic industry is that of the self tanning products. Self-tanning products have garnered immense popularity over the past four to five years and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Sunless tanning has amassed notable popularity among consumers, especially due to the ill effects of long-term skin tanning under the sun. The rise in the millennial population around the world is one of the biggest drivers of the overall growth of the global premium self-tanning products market as demand continues to grow at a consistent pace.

In addition, engaging social media marketing campaigns and increasing awareness regarding various self-tanning products available in the market, the sales of non-premium as well as premium self-tanning products have moved in the upward trajectory– a trend that is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Consumer preferences have played an imperative role in influencing the growth of the global premium self-tanning products market, as brands continue to develop products in line with consumer preferences. While sunless tanning is becoming increasingly popular worldwide, several players in the current premium self-tanning products market are investing resources toward the development of safe and highly effective self-tanning products made of ingredients from sustainable and environment-friendly sources.

Moreover, the surge in the number of vegan populations around the world has created considerable demand for vegan premium self-tanning products due to which, a number of brands are rolling out vegan self-tanning products to capture this niche set of consumers. While vegan premium self-tanning products are gaining considerable traction, consumers are also increasingly opting for organic and natural premium self-tanning products that are free from toxic chemicals and ingredients. In addition, organic and natural premium self-tanning products are also likely to gain faster approval from regulatory authorities in comparison with that of products developed from unnatural ingredients.

Key players operating in the premium self-tanning products market include

Luna Bronze

REBLX

TAN-LUXE

Josie Maran Cosmetics

PZ Cussons Beauty LLP

Tan Towel International Pty Ltd

James Read, Inc.

Islestarr Holdings Limited

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC

Lancome

