Polypropylene Woven Bags Market Major Manufacturers, Key Countries & Their Year-Over-Year Growth To 2026 | Mondi Group, United Bags, Conitex Sonoco USA

The report titled Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polypropylene Woven Bags market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polypropylene Woven Bags market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polypropylene Woven Bags market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polypropylene Woven Bags market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polypropylene Woven Bags report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polypropylene Woven Bags report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polypropylene Woven Bags market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polypropylene Woven Bags market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polypropylene Woven Bags market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polypropylene Woven Bags market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polypropylene Woven Bags market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Market Research Report: Mondi Group, United Bags, Conitex Sonoco USA, Anduro Manufacturing, PrintPack, Polytex, ProAmpac, Hood, Morris Packaging, Commercial Packaging, Vietnam HOAHA Co., Ltd, Al-Tawfiq, ObourPlast, C.P. Poly-Industry Co., Ltd, Tan Dai Hung, Uflex, Palmetto Industries, Flexi-tuff, Muscat Polymers, Yameida Group, WenZhou Chenguang Group, Nansu Group, Shouguang Jianyuanchun

Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Market Segmentation by Product: Laminated Polypropylene Woven Bags

Non-Laminated Polypropylene Woven Bags



Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Market Segmentation by Application: Cement Packaging

Chemical Packaging

Fertilizer Packaging

Grain Packaging

Feed Packaging

Pet Product

Other



The Polypropylene Woven Bags Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polypropylene Woven Bags market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polypropylene Woven Bags market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polypropylene Woven Bags market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polypropylene Woven Bags industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polypropylene Woven Bags market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polypropylene Woven Bags market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polypropylene Woven Bags market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Polypropylene Woven Bags Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Laminated Polypropylene Woven Bags

1.3.3 Non-Laminated Polypropylene Woven Bags

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cement Packaging

1.4.3 Chemical Packaging

1.4.4 Fertilizer Packaging

1.4.5 Grain Packaging

1.4.6 Feed Packaging

1.4.7 Pet Product

1.4.8 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Polypropylene Woven Bags Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Polypropylene Woven Bags Industry Trends

2.4.1 Polypropylene Woven Bags Market Trends

2.4.2 Polypropylene Woven Bags Market Drivers

2.4.3 Polypropylene Woven Bags Market Challenges

2.4.4 Polypropylene Woven Bags Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Polypropylene Woven Bags Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Polypropylene Woven Bags Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Polypropylene Woven Bags by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Polypropylene Woven Bags as of 2019)

3.4 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Polypropylene Woven Bags Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polypropylene Woven Bags Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Polypropylene Woven Bags Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Polypropylene Woven Bags Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Polypropylene Woven Bags Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Polypropylene Woven Bags Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Polypropylene Woven Bags Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Polypropylene Woven Bags Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Polypropylene Woven Bags Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Polypropylene Woven Bags Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Polypropylene Woven Bags Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Polypropylene Woven Bags Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Polypropylene Woven Bags Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Polypropylene Woven Bags Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Polypropylene Woven Bags Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Polypropylene Woven Bags Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Polypropylene Woven Bags Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Polypropylene Woven Bags Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Polypropylene Woven Bags Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Polypropylene Woven Bags Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Polypropylene Woven Bags Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Polypropylene Woven Bags Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Polypropylene Woven Bags Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Polypropylene Woven Bags Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Polypropylene Woven Bags Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Polypropylene Woven Bags Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Polypropylene Woven Bags Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Polypropylene Woven Bags Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Polypropylene Woven Bags Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Polypropylene Woven Bags Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polypropylene Woven Bags Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Mondi Group

11.1.1 Mondi Group Corporation Information

11.1.2 Mondi Group Business Overview

11.1.3 Mondi Group Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Mondi Group Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.1.5 Mondi Group SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Mondi Group Recent Developments

11.2 United Bags

11.2.1 United Bags Corporation Information

11.2.2 United Bags Business Overview

11.2.3 United Bags Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 United Bags Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.2.5 United Bags SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 United Bags Recent Developments

11.3 Conitex Sonoco USA

11.3.1 Conitex Sonoco USA Corporation Information

11.3.2 Conitex Sonoco USA Business Overview

11.3.3 Conitex Sonoco USA Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Conitex Sonoco USA Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.3.5 Conitex Sonoco USA SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Conitex Sonoco USA Recent Developments

11.4 Anduro Manufacturing

11.4.1 Anduro Manufacturing Corporation Information

11.4.2 Anduro Manufacturing Business Overview

11.4.3 Anduro Manufacturing Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Anduro Manufacturing Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.4.5 Anduro Manufacturing SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Anduro Manufacturing Recent Developments

11.5 PrintPack

11.5.1 PrintPack Corporation Information

11.5.2 PrintPack Business Overview

11.5.3 PrintPack Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 PrintPack Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.5.5 PrintPack SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 PrintPack Recent Developments

11.6 Polytex

11.6.1 Polytex Corporation Information

11.6.2 Polytex Business Overview

11.6.3 Polytex Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Polytex Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.6.5 Polytex SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Polytex Recent Developments

11.7 ProAmpac

11.7.1 ProAmpac Corporation Information

11.7.2 ProAmpac Business Overview

11.7.3 ProAmpac Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 ProAmpac Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.7.5 ProAmpac SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 ProAmpac Recent Developments

11.8 Hood

11.8.1 Hood Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hood Business Overview

11.8.3 Hood Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Hood Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.8.5 Hood SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Hood Recent Developments

11.9 Morris Packaging

11.9.1 Morris Packaging Corporation Information

11.9.2 Morris Packaging Business Overview

11.9.3 Morris Packaging Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Morris Packaging Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.9.5 Morris Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Morris Packaging Recent Developments

11.10 Commercial Packaging

11.10.1 Commercial Packaging Corporation Information

11.10.2 Commercial Packaging Business Overview

11.10.3 Commercial Packaging Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Commercial Packaging Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.10.5 Commercial Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Commercial Packaging Recent Developments

11.11 Vietnam HOAHA Co., Ltd

11.11.1 Vietnam HOAHA Co., Ltd Corporation Information

11.11.2 Vietnam HOAHA Co., Ltd Business Overview

11.11.3 Vietnam HOAHA Co., Ltd Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Vietnam HOAHA Co., Ltd Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.11.5 Vietnam HOAHA Co., Ltd SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Vietnam HOAHA Co., Ltd Recent Developments

11.12 Al-Tawfiq

11.12.1 Al-Tawfiq Corporation Information

11.12.2 Al-Tawfiq Business Overview

11.12.3 Al-Tawfiq Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Al-Tawfiq Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.12.5 Al-Tawfiq SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Al-Tawfiq Recent Developments

11.13 ObourPlast

11.13.1 ObourPlast Corporation Information

11.13.2 ObourPlast Business Overview

11.13.3 ObourPlast Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 ObourPlast Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.13.5 ObourPlast SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 ObourPlast Recent Developments

11.14 C.P. Poly-Industry Co., Ltd

11.14.1 C.P. Poly-Industry Co., Ltd Corporation Information

11.14.2 C.P. Poly-Industry Co., Ltd Business Overview

11.14.3 C.P. Poly-Industry Co., Ltd Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 C.P. Poly-Industry Co., Ltd Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.14.5 C.P. Poly-Industry Co., Ltd SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 C.P. Poly-Industry Co., Ltd Recent Developments

11.15 Tan Dai Hung

11.15.1 Tan Dai Hung Corporation Information

11.15.2 Tan Dai Hung Business Overview

11.15.3 Tan Dai Hung Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Tan Dai Hung Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.15.5 Tan Dai Hung SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Tan Dai Hung Recent Developments

11.16 Uflex

11.16.1 Uflex Corporation Information

11.16.2 Uflex Business Overview

11.16.3 Uflex Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Uflex Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.16.5 Uflex SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Uflex Recent Developments

11.17 Palmetto Industries

11.17.1 Palmetto Industries Corporation Information

11.17.2 Palmetto Industries Business Overview

11.17.3 Palmetto Industries Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Palmetto Industries Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.17.5 Palmetto Industries SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Palmetto Industries Recent Developments

11.18 Flexi-tuff

11.18.1 Flexi-tuff Corporation Information

11.18.2 Flexi-tuff Business Overview

11.18.3 Flexi-tuff Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Flexi-tuff Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.18.5 Flexi-tuff SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 Flexi-tuff Recent Developments

11.19 Muscat Polymers

11.19.1 Muscat Polymers Corporation Information

11.19.2 Muscat Polymers Business Overview

11.19.3 Muscat Polymers Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Muscat Polymers Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.19.5 Muscat Polymers SWOT Analysis

11.19.6 Muscat Polymers Recent Developments

11.20 Yameida Group

11.20.1 Yameida Group Corporation Information

11.20.2 Yameida Group Business Overview

11.20.3 Yameida Group Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Yameida Group Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.20.5 Yameida Group SWOT Analysis

11.20.6 Yameida Group Recent Developments

11.21 WenZhou Chenguang Group

11.21.1 WenZhou Chenguang Group Corporation Information

11.21.2 WenZhou Chenguang Group Business Overview

11.21.3 WenZhou Chenguang Group Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 WenZhou Chenguang Group Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.21.5 WenZhou Chenguang Group SWOT Analysis

11.21.6 WenZhou Chenguang Group Recent Developments

11.22 Nansu Group

11.22.1 Nansu Group Corporation Information

11.22.2 Nansu Group Business Overview

11.22.3 Nansu Group Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Nansu Group Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.22.5 Nansu Group SWOT Analysis

11.22.6 Nansu Group Recent Developments

11.23 Shouguang Jianyuanchun

11.23.1 Shouguang Jianyuanchun Corporation Information

11.23.2 Shouguang Jianyuanchun Business Overview

11.23.3 Shouguang Jianyuanchun Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Shouguang Jianyuanchun Polypropylene Woven Bags Products and Services

11.23.5 Shouguang Jianyuanchun SWOT Analysis

11.23.6 Shouguang Jianyuanchun Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Polypropylene Woven Bags Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales Channels

12.2.2 Polypropylene Woven Bags Distributors

12.3 Polypropylene Woven Bags Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Polypropylene Woven Bags Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Polypropylene Woven Bags Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Polypropylene Woven Bags Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Polypropylene Woven Bags Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Polypropylene Woven Bags Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Polypropylene Woven Bags Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Polypropylene Woven Bags Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Polypropylene Woven Bags Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Polypropylene Woven Bags Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Polypropylene Woven Bags Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Polypropylene Woven Bags Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Polypropylene Woven Bags Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

