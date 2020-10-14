Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2020 Break Down by Top Companies, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

The global point of care diagnostics market is US$ 26.60 Bn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 70.89 Bn by 2027.

A new market study report by The Insight Partners on the Point of Care Diagnostics Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of point of care diagnostics for increasing the efficiency of treatments in the region. There is a growing interest of international players in China and India, government support in countries such as China, and advancing healthcare infrastructure. Therefore, the region has huge potential for the point of care diagnostics market players to grow during the forecast period.

Product Launches and Product Developments

The number of point-of-care testing (POCT) has steadily increased over the last 40 years since it’s been widespread introduction. Growth of point of care market is likely to proceed with the help of the introduction of new products into the market, aimed at delivering inexpensive care at the facilities located at the closest-possible distances from the patients’ location. New technologies or products are being refined and improved to deliver easier to use devices with incremental improvements in analytical performance.

The Emerging Players in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market includes

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Abbott

bioMérieux SA

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Nova Biomedical

Siemens AG

BD

PTS Diagnostics

Test Type Insights

The global point of care diagnostics market by product was led by glucose monitoring products segment. In 2018, the glucose monitoring products segment held a largest market share of the point of care diagnostics market. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the increasing diabetic patients. However, infectious disease testing product market is expected to grow at significant rate in the forecast period. Moreover, Infectious disease rapid test kits are widely available for a wide variety of prophlogistic pathogen targets, including bacterial, viral, fungal, protozoan, and other disease agents.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Point of Care Diagnostics Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Point of Care Diagnostics Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Point of Care Diagnostics Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

What does this report deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the Point of Care Diagnostics Market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global Point of Care Diagnostics Market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Point of Care Diagnostics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Point of Care Diagnostics market segments and regions.

BY PRODUCT

Glucose Monitoring

Infectious Disease Testing HIV Testing Products Influenza Testing Products Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Products Hepatitis C Testing Products Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Testing Products Tropical Disease Testing Products Respiratory Infection Testing Products Other Infectious Disease Testing Products

Cardiometabolic Testing

Pregnancy And Fertility Testing

Coagulation Testing

Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing

Cholesterol Testing

Urinalysis Testing

Hematology Testing

Other POC Products

BY PRESCRIPTION MODE

Prescription-Based Testing

OTC Testing

BY END USER

Professional Diagnostic Centers

Home Care

Research Laboratories

Others

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Point of Care Diagnostics market.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Note: Access insightful study with over 150+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 20+ companies.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

