Personal Care Packaging Market 2020- Covid-19 Impact, Global Industry Demand Analysis

Rapid economic growth coupled with rise in the disposable of people in developing countries, such as Brazil, India, and China. Changing lifestyle pattern of people in certain parts of the world is likely to come up as another factor of growth for the global personal care packaging market. The progress made in the packaging technology coupled with availability of variety of personal care products is expected to bolster demand for personal care packaging in years to come.

In addition to that, availability of personal care products through both online and conventional distribution platforms is likely to propel growth of the global personal care packaging market in years to come. Market players are adopting various marketing strategies such as integration of augmented reality for promotion of personal care products. With the increased sale of personal care products, the demand for its packaging is expected to rise, which is likely to propel growth of the global personal care packaging market over the tenure of forecast.

Some well-known organizations in the global personal care packaging market comprise the below-mentioned:

Rieke Packaging Systems Ltd

Gerresheimer AG

RPC Group PLC

DS Smith PLC

Raepak Ltd

Amcor Limited

The global personal care packaging market is expected to be driven by the augmented spending on personal care products. There has been a considerable rise in the spending of personal care products in regions like Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. It is the increased ability to purchase various consumer goods, especially premium products in these regions that is going to influence the global personal care packaging market positively.

Packaging for skincare products is expected to come up as a lucrative segment for the global personal care packaging market in the years to come. Tubes, sachets, bottles, and jars are gathering traction amongst people who are concerned about physical appearance.

North America is likely to lead the global personal care packaging market with continuous innovation in the packaging of personal care products. Furthermore, in a bid to lead a healthy life, many people are willing to spend extra on personal care products.

The region is driven by the U.S., which accounts for a large chunk of the revenue toward the North America personal care market. Penetration of technology with innovation is expected to fuel the market in the U.S.

