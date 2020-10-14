Microsegmentation Market 2020 Booming Worldwide | AlgoSec, FireEye, Guardicore, Unisys, VMware

Every possible effort has been made when research and analysis is performed to prepare this Microsegmentation market research report. TIP team players are multi-lingual analysts and project managers who are skilled to serve clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets. Microsegmentation report makes you thrive in the competitive market by giving you knowhow of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product.

The microsegmentation is essential for refining network security for enhanced safety. The method involves the creation of secure zones in data centers and cloud deployments, thus enabling companies to isolate workloads and secure them individually. Microsegmentation is rapidly gaining traction on account of its operational efficiency. The recent market developments, such as new product launches and acquisitions by the key players, create a favorable landscape for the growth of the microsegmentation market in the forecast period.

The microsegmentation market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as a rise in threats concerned with network connectivity and data, coupled with the use of security virtualization and cloud computing. Moreover, the rising number of ransomware attacks on connected systems is further likely to augment market growth. However, high costs associated with advanced security solutions may impede the growth of the microsegmentation market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the growing adoption of cloud-based services offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the microsegmentation market in the future.

The global microsegmentation market is segmented on the basis of component, security type, deployment model, organization size, and end user industry. By component, the market is segmented as software and services. Based on security type, the market is segmented as network security, database security, and application security. By deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. On the basis of the organization size, the market is segmented as SMEs and large Enterprises. The market on the basis of the end user industry is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, government and defense, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.

Competitive Landscape: Microsegmentation market

1. AlgoSec

2. Cisco Systems

3. ExtraHop Networks

4. FireEye

5. Guardicore

6. Juniper Networks

7. Opaq Networks

8. Unisys

9. vArmour Networks

10. VMware

The reports cover key developments in the microsegmentation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from microsegmentation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for microsegmentation in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the microsegmentation market.

Chapter Details of Microsegmentation Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Microsegmentation Market Landscape

Part 04: Microsegmentation Market Sizing

Part 05: Microsegmentation Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

