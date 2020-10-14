Medical Isolator Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2020-2027 | ADS Biotec, Extract Technology, Fedegari Autoclavi, Euroclone, Jacomex

A report by The Insight Partner’s on the global Medical Isolator market discusses the growth of the market in great detail. It discusses thoroughly all factors promoting and deterring the market. The report also focuses on the competitive dynamics in the market by monitoring the strengths and weaknesses of prominent contributors and their key products.

Medical isolators provide continuous isolation from internal to the external environment. They work by providing a streamlined workflow environment reducing the setup and running costs of cell therapy product preparation and others. They help in isolating the infected or potentially contaminated individuals, thereby creating appropriate medical working conditions. It allows medical staff to provide medical treatment to patients safely. The initial sterility is supplied by a dedicated H2O2 vapor (HPV) program to bio-decontaminate the work area and the material access area. The sterility is maintained with the positive pressure of HEPA-filtered air. The outlet HEPA prevents against any return of non-sterile air. Preparing artificial tissues and cell cultures for therapeutic purposes is an enormous task, for which aseptic conditions are only one part of the requirement. Thus, it provides security with validated sterility of the working area and cross-protection of product/operator/environment.

The medical isolator market has shown a significant evolution over the forecast period. The market is propelled by a considerable rise in the development of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and the increasing adoption of technologically advanced equipment in this industrial sector. The rising number of research laboratories, growing usage of hazardous chemicals, increasing utilization of aseptic methods, and rigid regulatory framework are some other factors that are driving the growth of the medical isolator market. However, high installation and maintenance costs and low penetration of advanced technology in the underdeveloped regions are restricting the expansion of the medical isolator market during the forecast period. Additionally, the automated bio-decontamination process allows for a repeatable and consistent high-level bio-decontamination of the interior of the isolator. Thus, the sterility assurance level (SAL) is higher in isolators than conventional cleanrooms owing to the repeated high degree bio-decontamination process, which takes place in the isolator, which is furthermore boosting the demand for medical isolators. For instance, In August 2018, SKAN, one of the leading companies in the cleanroom equipment and isolator designs field, has launched a new product, INTEGRA. INTEGRA is the very first line in the market that integrates an isolator and filling machine from the design process.

The medical isolator market is segmented based on product, application, and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented as floor standing type, and mobile type. Based on the application, the market is categorized as cellular therapy, sterility testing, sampling, cell culture, and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented as the hospitals, research centers, pharmaceutical industry, graduate school, and others.

A few leading companies operating in the global Medical Isolator market are ADS Biotec Inc, Extract Technology, TEMA SINERGIE S.p.A, Euroclone S.p.A, ISO TECH DESIGN., Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd, Jacomex, Bosch GmbH, Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A, Gelman Singapore

This report focuses on the global Medical Isolator market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Isolator market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

